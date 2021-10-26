Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Ottobre 2021
comunicato stampa

Forrester Europe Predictions 2022: One-Third Of Companies Will Fail At Anywhere Work, And It Won't Be The Virus' Fault

26 ottobre 2021 | 10.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Forrester's (FORR: NASDAQ) 2022 Predictions for Europe, released today, by mid-2022, 50% of billion-dollar companies will have implemented some type of vaccine mandate. While mandates will lead to complications, they won't be the cause of most return-to-office failures. Those will result from the fact that 60% of companies that shift to hybrid work models won't do it right and will still design employee experiences — meetings, job roles, and promotion opportunities — around face-to-face experiences.

Forrester's Predictions reports analyse the dynamics and trends in different industries and disciplines, including technology and innovation, customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and marketing. These insights showcase Forrester's bold calls for the next year, helping business and technology leaders see around the corner, craft a clear vision, and gain a competitive edge to thrive in the year ahead. In 2022, the demands of customers — for seamless cross-channel experiences, convenience, reassurance, and commitment to environmental, social, and governance values — will only grow stronger.

Additional select highlights from Forrester's European 2022 Predictions include:

EUUKopen financedata sharinglifestyle platforms

"Although 2022 is anticipated to be less volatile than the two preceding years, it will remain far from a stable new normal," said Laura Koetzle, VP and group director at Forrester. "Faced with pandemic-induced changes, supply chain disruptions, and tectonic shifts in consumer behaviour, the ability to act quickly and intelligently has never been more critical for organisations across Europe. In this environment, those with a solid foundation of insight, strong customer understanding, and a backbone of smart technology investments will emerge as winners."

Resources:

DownloadExploreRegisterLearn

About Forrester Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com. 

Contact: Michael Burner, mburner@forrester.com

