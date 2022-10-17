Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
comunicato stampa

Forrester Honours Recipients Of 2022 European Technology Awards At Technology & Innovation EMEA

17 ottobre 2022 | 10.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) has announced Enel, Michelin, and Standard Bank as winners of this year's European Technology Awards. These awards, presented at Forrester's Technology & Innovation EMEA event, recognise Enel for executing an enterprisewide future fit technology strategy and both Michelin and Standard Bank for executing outcomes-driven enterprise architecture practices. All three organisations have been recognised for putting their customers at the centre of their organisation's operating model.

Additional information about Forrester's 2022 European Technology Award winners:

Net Promoter Score

"We are excited to celebrate Forrester's Technology Award winners, which each demonstrate a laser focus on customer and business outcomes," said Laura Koetzle, VP and group research director at Forrester. "In successfully transforming their technology strategies and capabilities to be adaptive, creative, and resilient, these companies are able to respond to a fast-changing tech landscape and drive growth."

Recipients of Forrester's APAC Technology Awards will be announced at Technology & Innovation APAC, taking place 15–16 November 2022.

Resources:

LearnForrester Decisions for Technology ExecutivesForrester Decisions for Technology Architecture & Delivery

About ForresterForrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Contact: Michael Burner: mburner@forrester.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forrester-honours-recipients-of-2022-european-technology-awards-at-technology--innovation-emea-301650542.html

