Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:22
09:47 Migranti, "oltre 1.400 alla deriva nel Canale di Sicilia, 400 rischiano la vita"

09:42 Vela d'epoca, a Monfalcone via al corso gratuito per maestri d'ascia

09:40 WhatsApp down oggi, impossibile mandare e ricevere messaggi

09:24 Ucraina, Steinmeier a Kiev: "Continueremo sostegno anche a livello militare"

09:06 Mario Giordano conferma: "'Fuori dal coro' sospesa dal 15 novembre"

09:06 Ancora caldo sull'Italia con l'anticiclone di Halloween, le previsioni

08:59 Carburanti, ancora in calo oggi i prezzi di benzina e diesel

08:31 Omicidio Lisa Gabriele, arrestato ex poliziotto

08:22 Brigata Aosta in Libano, workshop per gestire le crisi

07:54 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Salvezza prima di tutto ma fermare viaggi di morte"

07:39 Napoli, usura e spaccio: 11 arresti tra cui un carabiniere

07:01 Dinamo Zagabria-Milan, come vederla oggi in tv e in streaming

comunicato stampa

Forrester's 2023 European Predictions: Citizens' Trust In Their Governments Will Plummet Due To Steep Inflation Rates And Energy Crisis

25 ottobre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) 2023 European predictions, released today, European governments will struggle to support their citizens through a winter of soaring energy costs — and some will shift that responsibility onto businesses. As a result, consumers' trust in governments across Europe will drop significantly. By the end of 2023, only one in five European citizens will still trust their government.

In addition, Forrester predicts that rising energy costs, plus financial incentives from governments and utilities companies to reduce energy consumption and adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, will lead to European consumers going greener. In Europe, the number of "active green" consumers is expected to increase by 50%.

Forrester's predictions analyse the dynamics and trends in different topics and industries, including technology and innovation, customer experience (CX)changing consumer behaviour, and the future of work. These insights help business and technology leaders see around the corner and gain a competitive edge to thrive in the year ahead.

Highlights of Forrester's 2023 European Predictions report include:

"Over the next year, economic and geopolitical turmoil will continue to sow fear and disruption for European businesses," said Laura Koetzle, VP and group research director at Forrester. "As trust in governments declines, European companies have an opportunity to fill that trust vacuum. To do this, they must assess which trust levers matter the most to customers, identify gaps, and build a strategy that helps them win and safeguard customer trust. Forrester's 2023 predictions will help leaders make the bold, smart, and tactical decisions needed to strengthen this trust and drive investment in long-term growth."

Resources:

DownloadExplore

About ForresterForrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Contact:Michael Burnermburner@forrester.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forresters-2023-european-predictions-citizens-trust-in-their-governments-will-plummet-due-to-steep-inflation-rates-and-energy-crisis-301657716.html

