Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

13:19 Milan, Tonali al Newcastle: l'annuncio ufficiale

13:06 Crimea, russi in coda per andare in vacanza al mare

12:40 Incidente Laurentina, 20enne alla guida del Suv non stava usando cellulare

12:29 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, vicina casa: "Madre non ha mai pianto"

12:25 Meloni: "Italia cresce, è la più affidabile dell'Eurozona"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Forza Italia to stay pro-European, Atlanticist says Tajani

15 giugno 2023 | 16.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

The conservative Forza Italia party will continue to back the European Union and NATO, foreign minister and party coordinator, Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday.

"During the meeting with the (centre-right) European People's Party (EPP) presidency we recalled Silvio Berluconi," Tajani tweeted.

Italy's former premier and party leader, Berlusconi died on Monday in Milan aged 86 and Tajani is a top contender to take Forza Italia's helm.

"Forza Italia's pro-European, Atlanticist line won't change," Tajani wrote.

The party, which Berlusconi and Tajani co-founded, "will keep playing a leading role in the EPP", the tweet added.

Tajani thanked EPP president Manfred Weber and party colleagues for supporting Italy's centre-right government, in which Forza Italia is a junior coalition partner.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Forza Italia Europe Nato Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza