Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 22:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:52 Spezia-Lazio 0-3: gol di Immobile, Felipe Anderson e Marcos Antonio

22:30 Russia, Prigozhin: "Putin fermi la guerra in Ucraina"

21:14 Napoli, scorta per il presidente De Laurentiis

20:58 Olanda, eutanasia sotto 12 anni: governo prepara la legge

20:40 Cremonese-Empoli 1-0, gol di Dessers

20:10 Ponte Stretto, Def: "Costa 14,6 miliardi da trovare in Legge Bilancio"

20:02 Belgio, bufera su ministro: "Italiane non lavorano? Mentalità mediterranea"

19:38 Cori razzisti a Lukaku, sospesa la squalifica curva Juve

19:32 Decreto migranti, governo verso stop a protezione speciale

19:28 Runner ucciso da orso, i genitori: "No abbattimento ma giustizia"

19:25 Terzo Polo, Calenda: "Azione e Italia Viva divise alle elezioni europee"

18:47 Ucraina, "forze speciali Russia distrutte": nuovi documenti dal Pentagono

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FOTON HELD MEGA SHOW, UPDATING THE DUAL-LINE OF GLOBAL PRODUCT CAPABILITIES

14 aprile 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 11th to 14th, Foton Global Partners Conference 2023 with the theme "TOGETHER WIN FUTURE" was held in Beijing, China. More than 110 core distributors from 23 countries around the world attended the event, which aimed to unite global strategic development directions and share the achievements of globalization. On April 12th, FOTON MEGA SHOW was grandly opened with more than 100 commercial vehicle categories covering all series of commercial vehicles combination into a "W" type, covering fuel, hybrid, electricity and hydrogen fuel routes. It implies FOTON and global partners "win-win" development.

FOTON has upgraded its value chain with an intelligent manufacturing system and technology quality control standards. The company has joint ventures with Cummins and ZF, Maintaining strategic partnership with CATL to enable fuel and new energy product upgrades, establishing a "SuperPowerTrain" worldwide.

FOTON has achieved breakthroughs and leadership in core business in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other regions. In Colombia, FOTON has been ranked second in truck sales for three consecutive years and holds the market share in AMT heavy-duty trucks. In the Philippines, FOTON's 7.5-ton light-duty truck model has been the best-selling for three consecutive years.

FOTON has always adhered to a strategic development path of "ICE+BEV" dual-line development. As early as 2003, FOTON initiated the research and development of new energy vehicle technology, independently researching and mastering the core "three-electric" technologies with multi-route development of new energy technologies such as pure electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cells. In recent years, under the global trend of "decarbonization," FOTON has entered the global market with its new energy products in China, where the competition is the most intense. The company's pure electric light-duty trucks, vans, and buses have passed the EU WVTA certification and are now "driving into" Italy, Poland, Spain, and other European countries. At the same time, FOTON's electric development projects with European light commercial vehicle leaders are also underway, and its European business is speeding up comprehensively.

FOTON had delivered more than 1,400 pure electric buses in Latin America, becoming the brand with the highest market share of e-buses in the region. In markets such as Malta, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Egypt, FOTON's electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses have also achieved commercial operations in core scenes such as public transportation systems and international airports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054203/Mega_Show.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foton-held-mega-show-updating-the-dual-line-of-global-product-capabilities-301797603.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Turismo FOTON HELD mega SHOW world attended FOTON MEGA SHOW was held in Beijing
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Orban: "Usa vogliono trascinare tutti nel conflitto"
News to go
Conti pubblici, Bankitalia: "A febbraio debito aumenta di 21,6 miliardi"
News to go
Sciopero Trenitalia oggi, cancellazione e ritardi
News to go
Morte Andrea Papi, Tar sospende ordinanza abbattimento orsa Jj4
News to go
Valanga in val di Rhemes, recuperati i corpi dei tre dispersi
News to go
File segreti Pentagono, talpa è un 21enne
News to go
Bollette luce e gas tornano a salire
News to go
Coppe europee, bilancio positivo per le italiane
News to go
Aerotaxi, 161 compagnie devono al fisco quasi 3 milioni
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: "Rilevamenti quadruplicati rispetto al 2022"
News to go
Cannes 2023, tre film italiani in concorso
News to go
Domani sciopero nazionale dei treni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza