Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:41 Tokyo 2020, tifone Nepartak verso il Giappone: le ultime news

19:32 'A Black Jesus', cittadinanza onoraria Siculiana a Wim Wenders

19:00 Tokyo 2020, il medagliere dopo la terza giornata

18:34 Covid, in Gran Bretagna contagi in calo per sesto giorno consecutivo

18:02 Vaticano, i soldi del Papa per i poveri in paesi off shore: domani al via processo

17:42 Covid Lombardia, oggi 177 contagi e un morto: bollettino 26 luglio

17:25 Covid oggi Friuli, 20 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 26 luglio

17:22 Covid Italia oggi, 3.117 contagi e 22 morti: bollettino 26 luglio

17:20 Economia circolare, uno dei pilastri delle politiche di sostenibilità di Webuild

17:10 Vaccini, Segre: "Paragone con Shoah è follia"

16:13 Clima, Draghi: "A Cop26 per accordo ambizioso"

16:00 Lazio, Veloccia: "Su rigenerazione Roma serve sinergia tra istituzioni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

FountainCap Wins Asset Management Company of the Year Award for the Fourth Year

26 luglio 2021 | 13.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("FountainCap") has won its fourth Asset Management Company of the Year – China Offshore Equity Highly Commended award from The Asset magazine's Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards. While every year has its share of challenges, 2020 was truly extraordinary: the pandemic, economic recessions, Brexit, social unrest, contentious election, and a slew of other calamities. Despite all the challenges, FountainCap successfully navigated through 2020 generating one of the best performances since the company's inception and saw its AUM grow to US$1.5 billion by end of 2020.

FountainCap Wins Asset Management Company of the Year Award for the Fourth Year

The Asset awards are meticulously reviewed by a panel of professional investors and analysts based on a series of qualitative and quantitative factors such as investment returns, assets under management, investment strategies, and market insights. This year, the panel placed a particular emphasis on the following areas when evaluating institutions: the ability to adapt and react to a volatile market; technological integration for the business; investment acumen in helping investors navigate through the pandemic; investor communication; and the ability to grow the business under a new normal.

In addition to winning The Asset award, FountainCap was also appointed as one of two China equity managers in 2020 to jointly manage the China equity portfolio for the Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, one of the largest public sector pension pools in the UK with over £49 billion in AUM. The milestone reflects FountainCap's years of hard work and commitment to building a premium China-focused asset management company.

About FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2014, FountainCap is an equity long-only investment manager with an All China investment strategy that identifies and invests in listed companies which will substantially benefit from China's transformation and on-going growth. Since inception, FountainCap has delivered consistent results for global investors through its in-depth fundamental research and long-term investment philosophy. Its investor base includes globally recognized sovereign wealth funds, pensions, endowments, corporates, and family offices. Led by veteran China investor, Frank Ding, the investment team are sector/industry specialists with a combined China investment experience of over 60 years and across seven global market cycles.

http://www.fountaincapri.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581146/FountainCap_Wins_Asset_Management_Company_Year_Award_Fourth_Year.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fourth asset management Company of the Year Despite all has won its Hong Kong
Vedi anche
News to go
Fao, il premier Draghi al pre-vertice di Roma
News to go
Tokyo 2020, medaglia d'argento nel fioretto per Garozzo
News to go
Caos in Tunisia, Saied sospende Parlamento
News to go
Green pass, scaricati 33 milioni di certificati
News to go
Confindustria, ripartenza Italia robusta
Draghi "figlio di papà, non capisce un c....": bufera social su Travaglio - Video
News to go
Tokyo 2020, altre tre medaglie per l'Italia
News to go
Roghi nell'Oristanese, migliaia di ettari in cenere
News to go
Scuola, governo punta a ripresa in presenza
News to go
Covid Italia, risale la curva dei contagi
News to go
Cina colpita dal tifone In-Fa, venti a 100 km/h
News to go
Italia divisa in due, forti temporali al Nord e caldo al Sud
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza