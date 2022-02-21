Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:22
comunicato stampa

FP Markets adds new range of Soft Commodities

21 febbraio 2022 | 13.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Soft Commodity products expand FP Markets Soft Commodities Portfolio to 9 (nine) via the FP Markets Metatrader 4 (MT4) & Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform.

SYDNEY, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has expanded its offering by adding new Soft Commodities products to the FP Markets MT4 & MT5 Platforms. Recently recognised as the Best Global Forex Value Broker 2021, Best Forex Trading Experience EU 2021 and 'Best FX Broker Australia' 2021 for a second consecutive year, FP Markets continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex, and is pleased to announce that it has added the following products to its wide-ranging product offering:

 

 

New Soft Commodities:

Soft Commodities Portfolio:

Craig Allison, Chief Executive Officer – Head of EMEA added "FP Markets is continually striving to provide exciting trading opportunities for traders around the globe and is consistently adding new financial tools, products, assets and state-of-the-art technology. FP Markets combines award-winning fast execution, deep liquidity, tight spreads with cutting-edge platforms and multilingual customer support, which are the key ingredients that give traders the knowledge and confidence to trade."

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit www.fpmarkets.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750536/FP_Markets_New_Soft_Commodities.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza products expand FP Markets Soft Commodities portfolio of Soft Commodities New soft commodity FP Markets
in Evidenza