Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:01 Mobbing negli ospedali, storie di medici vessati: il trend cresce

17:52 Covid oggi Lombardia, 3.661 casi e 14 morti. A Milano città 341 nuovi casi

17:42 Ucraina, Michel: "Russia fa paura e ricatta"

17:35 Al Salone Nautico di Genova protagoniste le start up innovative

17:24 Covid oggi Italia, 21.085 contagi e 49 morti: bollettino 23 settembre

17:08 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Vinciamo e salta il sistema di potere del Pd"

16:57 Elezioni, Skin contro Meloni: "Italia verso fascismo e razzismo"

16:54 Alluvione Marche, ritrovato il corpo del bimbo disperso

16:52 Varese, uccide la madre di 89 anni e poi tenta di suicidarsi

16:48 Banche, in tre anni attesi 82 mld di nuovi crediti deteriorati

16:36 Covid, vaccini aggiornati per over 12 come quarta dose: la circolare

16:31 Elezioni, maratona Salvini social: show un po' Mentana e un po' Vespa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FP Markets claims a hat-trick of awards at the 2022 Global Forex Awards

23 settembre 2022 | 14.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Global Value Broker 2022" for an unprecedented 4th consecutive year. FP Markets claimed two further awards for "Best Forex Partners Programme" in Asia 2022 and "Best Forex Broker" in Europe 2022. 

 

 

The Global Forex Awards 2022 celebrated its 5th ceremony on Thursday 22 September 2022, at the glamorous Marina in Limassol, Cyprus. The ceremony brought together a wide range of global businesses that offer cutting-edge technology, comprehensive market research tools, superior educational programs, and world-class customer service. 

FP Markets' Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Craig Allison said: "We are honoured to be awarded "Best Global Value Broker" for the 4th consecutive year, an unprecedented feat which emphasises our consistent and unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the best trading experience. We are further delighted to receive the awards for "Best Forex Partners Programme" in Asia and "Best Forex Broker" in Europe for 2022 for the first time which clearly demonstrates that, as we expand globally, we are being recognised globally for consistently offering our clients competitive pricing, fast execution, market-leading technology, and a first-rate customer experience. We greatly appreciate the continued international recognition as at FP Markets we pride ourselves on these attributes and these prestigious awards are testament to the hard work from our global team to always provide our clients with the ultimate trading experience."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry with eight platforms, including MT4, MT5 & Iress. Over the past 17 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast executions, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade. Since the year of its establishment in 2005,Australia's Best Forex Broker 2020 continues to expand its product offering, giving traders the ability to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

Mobile App MetaTrader4 MetaTrader5 WebTrader IressGlobal Forex Value BrokerBest Forex Trading Experience in the EU https://www.fpmarkets.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906408/FP_Markets_Global_Forex_Awards.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-claims-a-hat-trick-of-awards-at-the-2022-global-forex-awards-301632056.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza awards at has been awarded FP Markets premio
Vedi anche
News to go
Nations League, stasera Azzurri in campo contro l'Inghilterra
News to go
Latina, Gdf sequestra piantagione di cannabis: un arrestato
News to go
Kirill ai russi: "Se morirete per il vostro Paese, sarete con Dio"
News to go
Saman Abbas, la confessione del padre
News to go
Migranti, si aggrava bilancio naufragio Siria
News to go
Elezioni regionali Sicilia, la guida al voto del 25 settembre
News to go
Ucraina, urne aperte per referendum pro Russia
Elezioni 2022, von der Leyen: "Se Italia verso direzione difficile abbiamo strumenti"
News to go
Coldiretti, allarme rosso per i vivai
Giorgia Meloni, Pino Insegno e la citazione dal ‘Signore degli Anelli’ - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sos anidride carbonica, dopo acqua frizzante si ferma anche produzione birra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza