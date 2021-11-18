Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

FP Markets crowned as 'Best FX Broker Australia' 2021 to add to its victory in 2020

18 novembre 2021 | 14.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets is proud to announce that it has been recognised as the 'Best FX Broker Australia' 2021 for a second consecutive year by FxScouts – and their sister brands TradeForexSA and FxAustralia.

2021 has been a turbulent year for the CFD trading industry and in conferring this award, the awards panel stated: "FP Markets has a long history of being at the forefront of Australian brokers. With a wide selection of advanced trading platforms, top-tier liquidity, competitive trading conditions, and exceptional customer service, FP Markets wins our Best FX Broker Australia award for 2021."

Nick Twidale, CEO of APAC for FP Markets commented "It's great to be recognised as the Best FX Broker in Australia for 2021, especially in such a competitive and crowded field. We are constantly striving to provide our clients with an exceptional trading experience and trading with FP Markets guarantees that our clients receive incredibly tight spreads, lightning-fast execution and immediate customer support."

FP Markets offers a range of trading platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and Iress. With several different account types and a range of 10,000+ tradable instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies on Live Account or Demo Account.

FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms and multilingual customer support, are the key ingredients that give traders the confidence to trade.

