22 Dicembre 2021
FP Markets Expands Offering by adding New Products

22 dicembre 2021 | 12.20
New products via FP Markets Metatrader 4 (MT4) & Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include Bonds, Commodities, Cryptocurrency CFDs and Equities.

SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has expanded its offering by adding new products on the FP Markets MT4 & MT5 Platforms. Recently awarded as the 'Best FX Broker Australia' 2021 for a second consecutive year, FP Markets continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex and is pleased to announce it has added the following products to its wide-ranging product offering:

Bonds:

Commodities:

Cryptocurrency CFDs:

Equities:

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa commented: "We are constantly striving to add new products, driven by investor demand and current market trends, in order to offer our clients the best customer experience.  The addition of Bonds  as well as further Cryptocurrency CFDs, Commodities and Equities further enhance our product offering."

FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms and multilingual customer support, are the key ingredients that give traders the confidence to trade.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit www.fpmarkets.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715168/FP_Markets.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

