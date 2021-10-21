Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:53
FP Markets launches the Share CFDs Directory: A Useful Guide for Share CFD Traders

21 ottobre 2021 | 17.50
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets is pleased to announce the launch of the Share CFD Directory, another key addition to its wide range of trading tools.

FP Markets Share CFD Directory contains a dedicated page for each Share CFD available to trade at FP Markets via the FP Markets Metatrader 4 & 5 platform. This resource is available for the 800+ Share CFDs offered by FP Markets which covers a wide range of multi-exchange listed companies.  Each Share CFD Directory page contains detailed information on each listed company including:

This new and informative resource adds to an array of trading tools offered to FP Markets traders to enhance their trading experience. Traders can choose from a wide range of sectors and companies on a number of international exchanges such as Rolls Royce Holdings PLC., Paypal Holdings Inc, and a range of Biotech and Big Pharma companies, including Pfizer, Inc. which have proved especially attractive to investors since the pandemic.  FP Markets offers an impressive portfolio of leading global stocks, including Tesla Inc. (TSLA.xnas), Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER.xnys), Apple Inc. (AAPLE.xnas), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX.xnas),  Amazon Inc. (AMZ.xnas), - the  so-called "FANGs."

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa, commented: "Our team have created a one-stop source of information for the 800+ share CFDs that FP Markets offers.  The interest in equities has reached an all-time high globally and we have added this useful resource to provide each trader with essential information to assist in making informed trading decisions."

In addition, to share CFDs, FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments providing traders access to CFDs across  Forex,  Indices,  Commodities,  Stocks, and  Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most extensive offerings in the industry and offers eight platforms including MT4, MT5 & Iress. 

Over the past 16 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.  Since the year of its establishment in 2005,  Australia's Best Forex Broker 2020 has continued to expand its product offering, giving traders the ability to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry and continues its extraordinary year-on-year growth.

The new Share CFDs Directory tool is available on the FP Markets website.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

 Mobile App MetaTrader4 MetaTrader5 WebTrader IressGlobal Forex Value BrokerBest Forex Trading Experience in the EU https://www.fpmarkets.com/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667115/FP_Markets_launches_the_Share_CFDs_Directory.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

