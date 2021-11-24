Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Novembre 2021
12:23
comunicato stampa

Frankfurt-Hahn Airport in Germany: Transaction process started

24 novembre 2021 | 10.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAHN, Germany, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The provisional insolvency administrator of the companies of the Frankfurt-Hahn Airport Group, Dr Jan Markus Plathner, has commissioned the renowned Düsseldorf-based M&A consultancy Falkensteg to look for one or more investors for the German Frankfurt-Hahn Airport Group or its assets including the property. Investors have the option of acquiring all assets, units to be defined or single assets. Among other things, Frankfurt-Hahn Airport (ICAO code: EDFH) in Rhineland-Palatinate is comprised of various operating properties and expansion areas, a 3,800-metre runway, as well as a 24-hour operating permit which enables flight operations around the clock, 365 days a year.

Several airlines offer numerous connections in passenger traffic, worldwide cargo connections are also in existence. At the airport, hangars with a separate truck access road are available for air cargo handling. Since 2017, the demand for air cargo has been steadily increasing at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport. A total of around 233,000 tonnes were handled in 2020, making Frankfurt-Hahn the number 4 in German air cargo, after the airports of Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig/Halle and Cologne/Bonn, and well ahead of the air traffic hub Munich. Frankfurt-Hahn is located in the middle of one of the most important economic areas in Europe: the so-called "Blue Banana", which stretches across western Europe from Marseille to London via Switzerland, western Germany and the Benelux countries.

Falkensteg will conduct a broad market approach addressing national and international investors in a public tender procedure. Interested parties will be informed about Frankfurt-Hahn Airport by means of a special data room.

Expressions of interest in participating in the sale process should be submitted in writing to Falkensteg by 10 a.m. GMT on 20 December 2021 at the latest solely:

Falkensteg Corporate Finance GmbHattn: Jonas Eckhardt (partner)Knöbelstrasse 2D-80538 MunichPhone: +49 89 614 24 26 1Fax: + 49 89 614 24 26 99E-mail: hahnairport@falkensteg.com

Further information is available at: German: https://falkensteg.com/airport-frankfurt-hahn/English: https://falkensteg.com/en/airport-frankfurt-hahn/

Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, 24 November 2021

Press contact (preliminary insolvency administrator Dr Plathner):Cord Schellenberg SpokespersonPhone +49 40 59350500presse@schellenberg-kirchberg-pr.de

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
