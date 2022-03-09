Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:44 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Nessun allarme. Omicron 1, 2 o 3 interessano solo cacciatori virus"

09:44 Guerra Ucraina, cosa significa lettera Z su tank Russia

09:29 Carburanti, prezzo diesel oggi supera benzina

08:28 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "Arabia Saudita ed Emirati rifiutano telefonata Biden"

08:04 Roma, nuovo sgombero appartamenti occupati a San Basilio

07:47 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie oggi tempo reale: news 9 marzo

07:29 Guerra Ucraina, cessate fuoco fino alle 21. Russia: "Presa centrale Zaporizhzhya"

06:55 Pnrr, Carfagna: "5,2 mld per edilizia scolastica, tempo pieno miraggio in alcune aree paese"

00:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi nuova tregua. Zelensky 'apre' su Donbass

23:48 Catasto, sì per un soffio: maggioranza divisa, centrodestra vota contro

22:58 Champions, Liverpool-Inter 0-1: nerazzurri eliminati negli ottavi

20:51 Guerra Ucraina, Putin firma divieto import export con alcuni Paesi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Fraugster entering e-mobility boom by partnering with elvah

09 marzo 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN and AMSTERDAM, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraugster, a payment intelligence company, has partnered with e-mobility innovator elvah to provide a comprehensive managed service risk solution. This collaboration allows elvah to access compliance, chargeback protection, risk management solutions and credit scoring through one AI platform and integration. Fraugster will support elvah to detect friendly fraud, identity theft, and abuse by enriching AI data for accurate, real-time decisions through a single integration to protect against fraud and improve customer experience and revenue.

elvah's charging solutions address a current megatrend of consumers adopting electric vehicles. In 2021, new registrations of all-electric, battery-powered cars (BEVs) doubled to 4.5 million worldwide. According to the EY Mobility Lens Consumer Index, more than 40% of people worldwide who want to buy a new car are considering an electric car. This trend is supported by the expansion of charging networks. A key challenge that drivers face is that there are several charging providers - all with different billing systems which leads to frustration and uncertainty. elvah is uniquely positioned to offer convenient access to all public charging stations in Germany as well as in 30 other countries. Provider-independent and completely digital in one app with different subscription models.

elvah CEO, Gowry Sivaganeshamoorthy says, "Fraugster is the perfect partner allowing our teams to focus on our core business to provide the best possible service to our customers, without worrying about risk management. They offer an easy-to-integrate solution that meets all our risk requirements."

Fraugster CEO, Christian Mangold states, "We are thrilled to support elvah, a fast-growing company, with our scalable fraud prevention solutions and enter the booming e-mobility market."

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables the world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimize the costs of fraud, maximize revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions in the market and is backed by leading deeptech investors Earlybird, Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures. Further information can be found at https://www.fraugster.com/

About elvah 

elvah is a fast-growing company founded in 2021 that offers its customers a straightforward charging solution by providing provider-independent and convenient access to all public charging stations in Germany and more than 30 other countries. By choosing their preferred subscription model, customers can pay for their charge and completely digitally in an app. https://www.elvah.de/ 

For further information please contact:  Caroline Delvenne +49(0)30 555794810  pr@fraugster.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761464/Fraugster_Elvah_Partnership_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza boom e mobility boom Fraugster entering e mobility boom
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro benzina, "+13% da inizio 2022"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, aumentano gli indigenti nel 2022
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 8 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Stop importazioni di petrolio russo"
News to go
M5S, Tribunale Napoli rigetta ricorso Conte: vertici restano congelati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a discutere su Crimea e Donbass"
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef: "Situazione bambini sempre più disperata"
News to go
Per 8 marzo Milano in piazza contro guerra e per le donne
News to go
Torna la Champions League
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video
News to go
Violenze sulle donne, il report: 119 donne uccise nel 2021
News to go
Maxi frode nel settore auto, denunciate 45 persone e 21 società
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza