Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:53 Covid, Zaia: "Veneto resta zona bianca"

13:50 Covid, Gimbe: "8,3 mln di italiani non ancora vaccinati"

13:45 Mimmo Lucano, Salvini attacca: "Sinistra a caccia di gay candida condannati"

13:32 Migranti, Mimmo Lucano condannato: "Morto dentro, non c'è giustizia"

13:20 Tunisia, Sandra Milo: "Donna premier conquista eccezionale, sono felice"

13:17 Expo 2030, Alemanno: "Raggi fa tentativo recupero fuori tempo massimo"

13:11 Green pass obbligatorio, discoteche e capienze in prossimo Cdm

13:09 Migranti, Mimmo Lucano condannato: "Per me oggi finisce tutto"

13:05 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

12:58 Covid oggi Veneto, 472 contagi: bollettino 30 settembre

12:54 Manageritalia, nel terziario ripartono assunzioni per uscire da crisi e creare crescita

12:54 Milano, giro di corruzione in obitorio ospedale Sacco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Fraunhofer ISE study II : Vertex 210 modules + Trina Trackers leads to 6.0% of reduction in LCOE

30 settembre 2021 | 09.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the calculation of 210mm modules with fixed tilts in Fraunhofer ISE study I, Fraunhofer ISE, the world leading solar energy research institute, has also evaluated and studied the LCOE of ground power plants, with the combination of the new generation of ultra-high power Module and 1P tracker. The combination of single-axis 1P tracking system and bifacial modules delivers more power generation, thereby significantly reducing the LCOE and improving the return on investment.

The research results show that,the new generation of 210mm (G12) and 182mm (M10) bifacial modules + 1P tracker perform better than the conventional 166mm (M6) modules in both CAPEX and LCOE.

It is also found that among the G12 bifacial modules represented by Trina Solar's Vertex series, the 545W, 600W and 660W modules are superior to the M10 bifacial modules in both CAPEX and LCOE. The CAPEX of the Vertex G12 660W bifacial modules is 1.9% lower than that of the M10 535W bifacial modules, and the LCOE is 1.9% lower than the latter.

The LCOE of the Vertex G12 660W bifacial modules is 2.6% lower than that of the M10 585W bifacial modules and 6.0% lower than that of the M6 450W bifacial modules. Compared to M6, for a 50 MW single-axis system plant with an initial investment CAPEX of about €25.5 million, the bifacial G12 Vertex 660W system saves nearly 1.5 million Euros. The advanced Vertex 210mm series of modules have a prominent edge in Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

(Click to check Fraunhofer ISE study I: https://www.pv-tech.org/industry-updates/the-route-to-best-lcoe/)

Assessment site:Spain

Module types: M6 bifacial 450W modules; M10 bifacial 535W modules and 585W modules; G12 bifacial 545W, 600W and 660W modules

Method of installation:TrinaTracker 1P trackers

Inverter: Central inverter

The comparisons show that the G12 series of ultra-high power modules represented by Trina Solar's Vertex can significantly reduce CAPEX, LCOE in particular. It sets a new cost-saving standard, ultimately ensure the project's earnings and maximize customer value, making PV solar energy more cost competitive.

For more info about Fraunhofer ISE study II please check link:

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mathe-way-best-lcoe-v

Click to download Fraunhofer ISE's PPTs on the tests of the Vertex modules:

https://pages.trinasolar.com/glb-Frouhofer.html

For more information, please contact Trina Solar's local sales representatives, or Mailto: VertexValue@Trinasolar.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza study i search institute power generation Fraunhofer ISE
Vedi anche
News to go
Mantova, denunciati 234 'furbetti' del reddito di cittadinanza
News to go
Altri tre morti sul lavoro, Draghi: "E' una strage"
News to go
Gb, effetto Brexit: da domani 1 ottobre passaporto obbligatorio
News to go
Elezioni Bologna, lettera di Berlusconi: "Città merita ben altro"
News to go
America Latina, migliaia in piazza per diritto all'aborto
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro, aumentano i giovani agricoltori: +8%
Covid, United Airlines licenzia 593 dipendenti no vax
News to go
Elezioni Milano, tour di Conte per la candidata sindaco Layla Pavone
News to go
Mattarella: "Vaccini e mezzi protezione in luoghi lavoro per ripartenza attività"
News to go
Elezioni Roma, botta e risposta Raggi-Gualtieri
News to go
Eruzione vulcano Canarie, lava raggiunge l'oceano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza