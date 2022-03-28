Free Guide to Colorectal Cancer Screening from NCCN Now Available in More Than a Dozen Languages

NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Colorectal Cancer Screening now translated into multiple languages to help people worldwide understand why, when and how to screen for colorectal cancer.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced new translations of the recently-published NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Colorectal Cancer Screening. This free resource—made possible through funding from the NCCN Foundation®—is now accessible to patients and caregivers in Arabic, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hmong, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Somali, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

"The NCCN Foundation is committed to advancing cancer care so all patients can live better lives, through funding for evidence-based, trustworthy sources of medical information," said Patrick Delaney, Executive Director, NCCN Foundation. "By translating this book into multiple languages, we are making sure patients and caregivers everywhere can make shared decisions about the right screening fit for them."

Experts are now recommending that colorectal cancer screening begin at age 45 years for people at average risk, and even younger for some in higher risk groups. Access to accurate information on cancer screening is particularly needed right now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in timely cancer screening and diagnoses—and is projected to result in more later-stage cases. Learn more about how "Cancer Won't Wait and Neither Should You" at NCCN.org/resume-screening.

"Colorectal cancer screening is an incredibly effective tool for improving outcomes and even preventing this commonly-occurring cancer," said Anjee Davis, MPPA, President of Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). "Screening can reduce the rate of death by detecting CRC at an earlier, more treatable stage, and can reduce overall cancer incidences by finding and removing pre-cancerous polyps. We're happy that this essential information is now accessible for even more people around the world."

Free digital versions of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Colorectal Cancer Screening are available at NCCN.org/patientguidelines and via the NCCN Patient Guides for Cancer App. The growing library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients includes more than 60 frequently-updated books for patients and caregivers covering most major types of cancer, including colon and rectal cancers, as well as supportive care and survivorship recommendations.

The evidence-based, expert-vetted NCCN Guidelines for Patients contain the same information as the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ®)—the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer care and the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The patient versions are presented in an easy-to-read format—with charts, images, and a glossary of medical terms. There are now more than 50 translated versions of NCCN Guidelines for Patients available.

Learn more and help support these and other resources for people with cancer and their caregivers at NCCN.org/patients.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN ®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ®) and other initiatives. Follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.

About the NCCN FoundationThe NCCN Foundation® was founded by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) to empower people with cancer and advance oncology innovation. The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit NCCN.org/foundation.

