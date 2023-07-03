Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
FreeMove Alliance Appoints New General Manager

03 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Selma Avdagic Tisljar takes the reins as FreeMove celebrates its 20-year anniversary

AMSTERDAM, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeMove Alliance, the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia, has selected Selma Avdagic Tisljar as its new General Manager, effective immediately. Her appointment coincides with the Alliance's 20-year anniversary and signals strong continuous leadership as FreeMove proudly serves more than 500 multinational corporations, boasting an above-average customer retention rate.

 

Ms. Avdagic Tisljar will continue to provide forward-looking direction and a coordinated approach for the Alliance. Her primary aims in her new role are to drive innovation, engage with customers and partners, and ensure the success of FreeMove's recently launched services. These include the development of a common approach on 5G campus networks, as well as FreeMove's collaboration and communication services. In 2022, the Alliance also introduced its FreeMove Automation Solution, an automated hub interconnecting FreeMove's members enabling multinational customers to manage their mobility services through their own ITSM in a completely transparent way, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

"I am delighted to come to FreeMove at such an exciting time for this organization, and I want to join FreeMove's supervisory and management boards in thanking my predecessor Lazaro Fernandez for embodying the true spirit of the Alliance and for his outstanding performance, operational excellence, and profound commitment to improving and developing FreeMove," says Ms. Avdagic Tisljar. "During his tenure, FreeMove has continually innovated its service model in order to meet the evolving needs of customers, and I intend to build upon this notion moving forward."

"With a combined footprint of more than 100 countries, FreeMove offers multinational corporations the benefit of a trusted and cooperative network of national providers with a shared commitment to service quality," adds Lazaro Fernandez. "I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to be at the helm of such a unique organization within the telco market and am confident that Selma's valued expertise will bring it to even greater heights." 

Starting her new role today, Ms. Avdagic Tisljar has previously been the head of service management international at Deutsche Telekom. Her most recent responsibilities have included end-to-end management of international deals, leading the IT platform development for process automation, and delivering excellent customer experiences. She is a highly skilled international business executive having worked in different commercial leadership positions at Deutsche Telekom, its Croatian subsidiary Hrvatski Telekom, as well as management consulting firm Deloitte.

Ms. Avdagic Tisljar will be accountable to the supervisory board of FreeMove Alliance, composed of Martin Knauer (Deutsche Telekom), Valérie Cussac (Orange), Antonio Morabito (TIM), and Pernilla Wikman (Telia). She becomes the fifth General Manager of FreeMove and succeeds Lazaro Fernandez (Orange) who successfully held the role over the past 5 years. Mr. Fernandez will continue his career in the transformation field within the Orange Group.

About FreeMove Alliance

Established in 2003, FreeMove Alliance is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia. It serves as a mobile services hub that helps the top 500 multinationals present in Europe to optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering global access to the most reliable networks through a central point of management. FreeMove's mission is to promote the power of global mobility by enabling collaboration between multinational companies and local operators. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members' award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support, and value-added services in more than 100 countries.

FreeMove Alliance

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142050/FreeMove_Alliance.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102766/4089517/FreeMove_Alliance_Logo.jpg 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freemove-alliance-appoints-new-general-manager-301864776.html

