Lunedì 19 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:10
10:56 Migranti, raffica di sbarchi a Lampedusa: oltre 1.100 in poco più di 24 ore

10:47 Rocchi: "Per gli arbitri non esiste un problema Mourinho"

10:44 Albosaggia, si trovano l'orso a 100 metri: attimi di paura per una famiglia

10:31 Alfredo Cospito, attesa per oggi sentenza a Torino

10:09 Carburanti, salgono prezzi di benzina e gasolio

10:01 Maturità 2023, colonna sonora? 'Notte prima degli Esami' non si batte

09:37 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, ripresa ispezione nell'ex hotel Astor

09:06 "Harry e Meghan truffatori", Spotify contro i duchi di Sussex dopo cancellazione podcast

08:31 L’anticiclone africano Scipione infuoca l’Italia, picchi di 43°C: previsioni

08:21 Montagna, due escursionisti morti sul Monviso

08:12 Usa-Cina, Blinken a Pechino incontra Wang Yi. Nodo Taiwan

07:36 Ucraina, attacco russo in diverse regioni. Kiev: "Abbattuti 4 missili Kalibr e 4 droni"

comunicato stampa

FreeMove Alliance celebrates 20th anniversary; launches new logo

19 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeMove Alliance

Four Leading Operators Celebrate 20 Years of Collaboration through FreeMove Alliance; helping Multinational Companies to Simplify Global Mobile Connectivity Management

 

In 2023, the FreeMove Alliance, a mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia celebrates its 20th year of successful collaboration.  

Over the past two decades, the Alliance has become greater than the sum of its parts, enabling each member to provide services to customers that go beyond their respective footprints, and allowing multinational organizations to benefit from the cooperation and shared commitment of national providers. 

In the twenty years since its establishment, the FreeMove Alliance has extended its reach beyond Europe and can offer mobile connectivity solutions in over 100 countries via a network of global partnerships with leading operators worldwide. Today, FreeMove Alliance partners include Bridge Alliance, British Telecom, Millicom, Eir Evo, NOS, Swisscom, and Turkcell.

"While global, multi-country connectivity for large enterprises is the purpose of the FreeMove Alliance, it is our unique operational model based on collaboration, trust, and service that has enabled the Alliance to continually and successfully serve customers for the last 20 years.  Today, the Alliance serves more than 500 multinational organizations and has maintained a very strong retention rate over the years," said Lazaro Fernandez, General Manager of FreeMove.

"The most powerful and unique attribute FreeMove offers is our GLOCAL approach. Our customers enjoy the simplicity and convenience of a single point of contact in the form of a Global Account Manager, who in turn is supported by a team of Local Account Managers each of whom are experts in their markets. This allows us to offer a consolidated and comprehensive view of how to meet the customers' overall needs, making FreeMove an easy organization with which to do business," added Fernandez.

During the past 20 years, FreeMove has continually innovated its service model to meet the needs of customers. The Alliance recently launched its FreeMove Automation Solution, an automated and interconnected ITSM hub that enables customers (multinational corporations) to manage their mobility services across the FreeMove footprint in a completely transparent and harmonized way, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

To crown its 20th anniversary celebrations, the Alliance has launched a new logo. Drawing on the image of a four-strand rope, the new logo represents how the combined strength of the four founding members of the Alliance delivers greater value for customers.

About FreeMove Alliance

Established in 2003, FreeMove Alliance is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia. It serves as a mobile services hub that helps the top 500 multinationals present in Europe to optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering global access to the most reliable networks through a central point of management. FreeMove's mission is to promote the power of global mobility by enabling collaboration between multinational companies and local operators. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members' award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support, and value-added services in more than 100 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102766/FreeMove_Alliance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freemove-alliance-celebrates-20th-anniversary-launches-new-logo-301851814.html

