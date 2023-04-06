Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 18:38
comunicato stampa

FreeWire Announces International Business Expansion, Opens European Headquarters

06 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FreeWire installs first ultrafast Boost Chargers™ in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, hires European sales team, and announces opening of European headquarters including a Sales & Demonstration Center

NEWARK, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeWire Technologies, the leading provider of battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and energy management solutions, today announced the company's continued international expansion with the official ribbon cutting of FreeWire's European Headquarters happening on April 19th, 2023. This location includes a Sales & Demonstration Center and will serve as a hub for the company's European operations.

FreeWire's European Headquarters will be located in Banbury, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom and will be home to the European team, which will continue to grow throughout 2023. The office space allows room for our European operations to scale with demand. FreeWire plans to target the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, and Benelux region, along with Spain and Italy, in 2023 before expanding to other markets.

"Our expansion in Europe is a milestone FreeWire has reached following a year of major growth. We have increased our headcount by 70% and deployed Boost Chargers in five new countries just in the last 12 months," said James Jean-Louis, European Head of Sales at FreeWire. "FreeWire is well-positioned to tap into the growing European market. We see a major opportunity to offer reliable, flexible, and cost-effective infrastructure that can be deployed quickly to support the rapid increase in demand for ultrafast EV charging in Europe."

FreeWire has already deployed Boost Chargers in the European region in partnership with bp. In mid-February, FreeWire began its partnership with Bauwelinck, a regional car dealership. The first ultrafast battery-integrated charger of the partnership was installed at a dealership in Antwerp and will be open to the public in the coming weeks.

"The installation of the Boost Charger itself was surprisingly simple and quick," said Johan Bauwelinck, CEO of Bauwelinck. "Apart from the much shorter delivery time, the continuous low power consumption, in particular, was appreciated by the local power company."

FreeWire began its partnership with AVIA in The Netherlands earlier this month. The first deployment will be installed at the AVIA Marees gas station in Wieringerwerf. In addition to FreeWire's partnership with AVIA and Bauwelinck, the company has also begun a partnership with Otamar, a regional fuel station operator. The first installation was recently deployed in the Galicia region of Spain. The charger is located at a public fueling station in Vigo and sits along a major highway connecting Spain to Portugal.

"We are excited about this new commercial alliance with FreeWire, deploying for the first time in Spain and from a strategic location on the border with Portugal, a unique ultrafast recharging service that we have never seen before," said Angel Maria Otamendi Busto, CEO of Otamar. "It is versatile and highly scalable, which supports our expansion possibilities."

FreeWire has recently added two employees to the European Sales Team led by European Head of Sales, James Jean-Louis. Olga Wieczerzycka serves as Regional Sales Manager for Spain and Italy, bringing experience from WallBox and EO Charging. Martin Walters recently joined the team as Business Development Manager for the UK and Ireland bringing experience from Tata Motors.

For more information about FreeWire, visit the official website here.

About FreeWire TechnologiesFreeWire Technologies was founded in 2014 and is an industry leader in ultra-fast EV charging and energy management solutions solving grid infrastructure constraints and supporting the global transition to electric vehicles. FreeWire's network of battery-integrated Boost Chargers™transform the way energy is distributed and bridge the gap from legacy infrastructure to future technology. FreeWire products are used by Fortune 100 companies, commercial and utility customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across North America and Europe. For more information visit https://freewiretech.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930744/FreeWire_logos_print_freewire_vertical_mark_green_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freewire-announces-international-business-expansion-opens-european-headquarters-301791279.html

