FreshDirect and ciValue Reimagine Retail Data to Strengthen Collaboration with Brand Partners

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshDirect, the Northeast's leading pure play online fresh food grocer and E-commerce brand, announced today it has selected ciValue, the market leading brand collaboration platform, to develop its insight sharing program. With a unique solution to enable partners to gain insights at their fingertips into the preferences of their customers, the pioneering, digitally-native grocer is further sharpening its innovative edge and ability to better serve its evolving customer needs through customer-centric merchandising and marketing, and to achieve growth through insightful collaboration with the brands.

"One of FreshDirect's foundational tenets as a leading and and trusted New York-based online food E-commerce business, is the unique and unrivaled connection we have to our suppliers, especially the smaller local players. This collaboration with ciValue will enable us to democratize the data and provide our partners, large and small, access to the latest and most comprehensive insights to help them deliver on their customer-focused business goals," said Charlotte Myer, Vice President, Merchandising, FreshDirect. "ciValue's ability to rethink the way retail data can and should be used, is aligned with our vision of reimagining insights to drive more customer-centric decision-making for our partners and ultimately more value for our customers. ciValue's brand collaboration solution and AI-powered customer DNA platform ensure a right fit for FreshDirect."

"FreshDirect is a digitally native and technology-first grocer, and we're excited to help the company create an insights-driven brand collaboration program" said Beni Basel, CEO and Founder, ciValue. "We believe that brand and retailer collaboration is the first step towards a win-win-win retail world where retailers and brands can grow by anticipating and serving their customers' evolving needs."

Since 2014, ciValue has leveraged AI to power engagements that matter for retailers, brands, and their customers. ciValue's SaaS, product-first approach delivers a self-serve solution to brands, marketing, and merchandising managers, and will help FreshDirect and its brand partners deliver improved value for customers.

About FreshDirect FreshDirect is a leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers across seven states throughout the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in the Bronx, NY, FreshDirect is a great local brand, part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.Contact: Maisie Karlin, for FreshDirect – mkarlin@goodmanmedia.com, freshdirectPR@goodmanmedia.com

About ciValueciValue is the customer value management company. It offers a self-serve solution to gain insights into what consumers want, align retailers and their brands partners, execute personalized offers across physical and digital channels, and serve ads that consumers want to engage with.

Already globally serving retailers from Grocery, Drug & Specialty verticals, the dedicated apps and activations delivered by the solution, help retailers and brands achieve new revenue streams, sales growth, and increase share of wallet through customer-centric merchandising and marketing.

