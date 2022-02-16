Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:39 Tessera alla memoria ad Alfonso Giordano dell'Associazione sostenitori forze ordine

17:38 Covid oggi Italia, 59.749 contagi e 278 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

17:36 Generali, presidente Galateri non si ricandida per rinnovo cda

17:35 Covid Germania, stop restrizioni dal 20 marzo

17:22 "Hanno rapito il nostro cane Totò", il video del furto a Nola

17:13 Ucraina, ritiro Russia: il video che non convince la Nato

16:55 Ucraina-Russia, abbraccio sul podio a Pechino 2022

16:50 Covid oggi Campania, 5.813 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

16:46 Covid oggi E.Romagna, 3.991 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

16:44 M5S, tensione su Green Pass, Conte a malpancisti: no fughe in avanti

16:18 Covid oggi Vda, 71 contagi e un morto: bollettino 16 febbraio

16:15 Covid oggi Lazio, 6.531 contagi e 23 morti. A Roma 2.816 casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Friends4East presents: 'The Private Collection'. Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks, renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients

16 febbraio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignace Meuwissen has acquired a collection of 8 unique luxury properties from an Asian investor, who had come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Evergrande's diminishing stock prices. The luxury private homes include several apartments in Manhattan, New York, which all have a view of Central Park. The residential property portfolio also offers two townhouses in London, namely Holland Park and Mayfair. The original owner used these luxury homes solely for family and friends, which explains why Ignace Meuwissen decided to call this unique project 'The Private Collection'.

 

 

Meuwissen's focus is on taking over non-performing loans in prime locations, at 50% of the market value, based on rapid decisions and payment. Cash is king, after all! Given his reputation for successful transactions as part of a unique business model, investors and real estate investment funds are already clamouring to take over this portfolio. Meuwissen paid USD 115 million for the properties.

The homes are rented out per day at a price of approx. USD 25,000 for a minimum period of ten days. Ignace and his wife Naomi started from the premise that their clientèle just can't get the level of privacy they desire even when staying in some of the most exclusive suites around the world. Naomi, who has built a reputation as a home stager in luxury real estate, decorates each home in a different style. Guests can expect to find photos of their families (always in the same place), as well as personalised towels and sheets at the properties, and they can even enjoy their own wine collection. Staff, including a chef, will be on hand 24/7 to cater for their every need. The clientèle mainly consists of heads of state and UHNWIs, i.e., wealthy clients from Ukraine and Kazakhstan who are looking for a safe haven. This unique project owes its success to its discreet logistical approach. All properties are now booked for twelve months in advance, and a waiting list is in place. 'The Private Collection' is looking to hire 40 more hospitality professionals, with experience working in 5-star environments and delivering a gold standard of service. Find out more at ignacemeuwissen.com/careers.

Further information: Alexandra Satarova – E: board@friends4east.com  – P: +41 79 157 57 35, www.friends4east.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747089/Friends4East_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza renting out luxury properties as a safe haven as The Private Collection
Vedi anche
News to go
Draghi visita i laboratori del Gran Sasso
News to go
Scuola, venerdì studenti di nuovo in piazza
News to go
Palermo, corse clandestine di cavalli: identificato secondo fantino
News to go
Ucraina - Russia, Mosca termina esercitazioni in Crimea
News to go
Droga, telefoni e schede sim all'interno del carcere di Taranto
News to go
Sanità, da Ue via libera a Programma operativo nazionale
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi sente Zelensky: "Impegno per soluzione"
News to go
Da Uefa biglietti gratis ai tifosi
News to go
Vaccini covid, Djokovic "pronto a rinunciare ad altri Slam"
News to go
Robinho, chiesto mandato arresto internazionale
News to go
Medici area convenzionata, sciopero 1-2 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza