From D2D2T to F2F2X: Huawei Proposed a fresh perspective on Backup Storage

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei Connect 2021, Huawei proposed a fresh perspective on Backup storage revolution: the change from D2D2T (Disk-to-Disk-to-Tape) to F2F2X (Flash-to-Flash-to-Everything). This trend is already prominent, as evident in the adoption of flash-based primary storage that accelerates various data center scenarios and workloads.

Data is the new gold in the digital age, and now, we are seeing an evolution in primary storage of spindle disks being replaced by flash-based technologies. However, while primary storage has already moved to flash, the whole storage infrastructure, especially the protection technology, remains outdated. The D2D2T form was introduced 15 years ago, making it insufficient to solve new problems:

Now we need the revolution from D2D2T to F2F2X. To facilitate this move, we need to greatly improve the performance of backup storage. For example, to ensure a lower RTO and instant restoration for data re-use, we need to definitely improve the performance of recovery. As the industry develops, we need to consider how data can be safely stored on the third platforms, like public or private cloud of an organization, as well as on a disk-based systems, tape and blue-rays." said Mr. Michael Fan, the Director of Data Storage Solution Sales Dept. of Huawei Enterprise BG.

Huawei is a frontrunner to many industry trends and insights, and aware that F2F2X will redefine the dedicated backup storage as a flash-based system, and facilitate new opportunities to large enterprises. Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage is built for the future, and offers the following 4 advantages:

For more information, please visit OceanProtect Backup Storage website.