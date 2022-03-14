Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:03
comunicato stampa

FROM GOYA BEANS TO ROSARY BEADS GOYA CEO BOB UNANUE HEADS TO POLAND CARRYING A SPECIAL DELIVERY OF FAITH, PRAYER, AND HOPE FOR THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE

14 marzo 2022 | 14.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One phone call and an offer of one single rosary from Shannon Haase of San Antonio, Texas turned into a donation of thousands and thousands of rosaries from her prayer community in hopes that Goya would be able to deliver the miracle of the rosaries to the people of Ukraine.  Bob Unanue responded that he and his team would personally hand-deliver the rosaries.  A special mass will be held in Poland to bring witness to this incredible gift of love, faith, and hope from the people of the United States.

"Darkness is the absence of light and evil is the absence of God. With the miraculous gift of these rosaries from these beacons of light with prayer, love, and hope, we will pierce the darkness and inspire the leaders of our world to reject evil and move closer to God," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. 

With the help of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Goya Foods, through Goya Europa, its European facilities in Spain, and Goya Gives global initiative, the company will continue to distribute hundreds of thousands of pounds of food, water, and supplies as needed to Ukraine and Poland, where many refugees are fleeing.  With the gift of these rosaries from faithful Americans, Goya seeks to fulfil Goya Cares' mission to nourish the soul. 

To learn more about Goya, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world.  The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table.  For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:Natalie J. Maniscalco845.659.6506 /natalie@retromedianyc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765390/Goya_Foods_Bob_Unanue.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153368/GOYA_Logo.jpg

 

