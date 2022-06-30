Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:17 Superbonus 110%, al via indagine su cessione crediti banche

10:09 Covid Italia, in 7 giorni +50% contagi

09:49 Covid, Costa: "Mascherina al lavoro resta solo raccomandata"

09:31 Meteo Italia, nuove escalation del caldo: punte fino a 44°C nel weekend

09:28 Al via 'Notti Rare', iniziativa su emoglobinuria parossistica notturna

09:17 Webuild, oltre 6 mld di nuovi ordini acquisiti e in corso di finalizzazione

08:40 Nato, Putin: "Adesione Finlandia e Svezia non preoccupa Mosca"

08:23 Nanotecnologie su Beni culturali, premiata Zuccalà

07:53 Ucraina, Putin: "Obiettivo operazione è liberare Donbass"

07:53 Ucraina, intelligence Usa: guerra al rallentatore e durerà a lungo

07:39 Migranti, 36 a rischio in Sar Malta: "Imbarchiamo acqua, temiamo di morire"

07:27 Tensione nel governo, Draghi rientra a Roma: oggi Cdm sulle bollette

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Frontier introduces support for Calm Radio, Klassik Radio Select, Bluetooth 5.0 and the latest version of Spotify Connect

30 giugno 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier has introduced new features to its leading Connected Audio platform, Venice X, with the imminent launch of its latest 4.8 Software Development Kit (SDK).

New features that are available include:

Spotify Connect SDK, to support the latest Spotify features.

Bluetooth 5.0 support, allowing the latest mobile devices to work seamlessly with your product and for your product to be Bluetooth 5.0 compliant.

Calm Radio, a free or subscription service that provides a relaxing music experience to increase focus, sleep better and reduce daily stress.

Klassik Radio Select, a free or subscription service offering worldwide curated stations for classical music.

The Venice X module is the leading solution for connected audio applications including wireless speakers, music systems and SmartRadio, powering hundreds of thousands of devices and continuing to grow year on year.

The Frontier SDK powers the Venice X platform, providing features that can be added to end products – these include Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer Music, Calm Radio, Klassik Radio, Internet Radio, Podcasts, Bluetooth streaming, DAB+ radio, FM radio, colour user interface, iOS/Android app support, enhanced audio processing, and many more.

Frontier is working with several audio brands who will launch products on the latest SDK so that they can support more music services, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.0.

Prem Rajalingham, Managing Director at Frontier said, "As music listening habits evolve, Venice X continues to be at the forefront, allowing brands to build the very best in class products with the latest features that listeners care about."

For more information, please email sales@frontiersmart.com

About Frontier Smart Technologies

Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and the market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and SmartRadio solutions. Powering over 50 million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules – from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurable options – to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre in Cambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen (China) and Hong Kong, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontier is a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.

About Science Group plc

Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is a science-led advisory and product development organisation. The Group has three divisions:

With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, and speaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

www.sciencegroup.com 

info@sciencegroup.com 

For all media enquiries, please contact James Taylorjames.taylor@frontiersmart.com +44 7824 550745  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850997/Frontier_Smart_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
latest version Connected Audio platform Software Development Kit version
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Folle guerra veda la fine"
News to go
Nato, Kuleba: "Visione chiara sulla Russia"
News to go
Tre bonus in scadenza, come fare domanda
News to go
Covid in Italia, aumentano le terapie intensive occupate
News to go
Paltrinieri: "Io primo e Acerenza secondo, un sogno"
News to go
Draghi: "Parlato con Conte, governo non rischia"
Con 'Love Mi' Fedez e J-Ax infiammano Milano
News to go
Ue, auto a emissioni zero entro 2035
News to go
Superbonus, Capaccioli: "Senza proroghe esperienza fallimentare"
News to go
Biden: "Con Svezia e Finlandia Nato più sicura"
News to go
Saldi al via in tutta Italia dal 2 luglio
News to go
Milano, scoperto caveau con beni per 5 milioni: indagati due coniugi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza