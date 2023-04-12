Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 17:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Ucraina, Kiev smentisce presenza forze speciali Nato

16:52 Attentato Tel Aviv, Alessandro Parini morto per impatto con auto

16:48 Euro 2032, l'Italia presenta la candidatura: le 10 città designate

16:45 Cracco e i conti del suo ristorante, alta ristorazione è in crisi?

16:29 Qatargate, Kaili esce dal carcere con braccialetto elettronico

16:28 Incoronazione Re Carlo III, Harry ci sarà ma senza Meghan

16:16 Juve-Sporting, Allegri: "Vlahovic? Criticato anche Ronaldo quando non segnava"

16:11 Maestra sospesa a Oristano, "ministro non può revocare provvedimenti"

16:09 Atp Montecarlo 2023, Schwartzman si ritira e Sinner approda agli ottavi

15:48 Roko Jureskin, il calciatore croato aggredito a Benevento

15:21 De Vincenti (Adr): "Pronti ad accogliere 55mln di passeggeri per Giubileo"

15:14 Ucraina, video soldati decapitati: Prigozhin nega ruolo Wagner

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FTX Europe AG Files Petition for a Swiss Moratorium Proceeding

12 aprile 2023 | 14.24
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Moratorium Process will Assist Exploration of Strategic Alternatives Process

WILMINGTON, Del., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com) and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors") today announced that the Board of Directors of debtor FTX Europe AG, the holding company of the FTX European business, has filed a petition for a Swiss moratorium proceeding (the "Moratorium"). A Swiss court granted the Moratorium on April 11, 2023.

FTX Europe AG notes the Moratorium process will facilitate the exploration of strategic alternatives, including the previously disclosed potential sale of its business pursuant to U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved bidding procedures. Importantly, the previously announced process for confirming customer balances in preparation for allowing the withdrawal of funds from FTX EU Ltd. is unchanged by the Moratorium.

In its order granting the Moratorium, the Swiss court appointed an administrator for FTX Europe AG. FTX Europe AG is also a debtor in the Chapter 11 proceedings in Delaware.

Advisors

The FTX Debtors are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950453/3982061/FTX_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ftx-europe-ag-files-petition-for-a-swiss-moratorium-proceeding-301795527.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro FTX Europe Ag files Petition files file
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus box auto 2023, vantaggi e come richiederlo
News to go
La Polizia di Stato compie 171 anni
News to go
Berlusconi ricoverato, come sta: ultime news
News to go
Champions League, stasera Milan-Napoli
News to go
Migranti, stato di emergenza nazionale per 6 mesi
News to go
Caso Orlandi, oltre 8 ore di colloquio tra fratello Emanuela e Promotore Vaticano
News to go
Crescita Italia 2023, Fmi rialza leggermente stime
News to go
E' boom dei prezzi per auto usate, +30% in tre mesi
News to go
Sciopero personale Trenitalia venerdì 14 aprile
News to go
Tumori e infarto, entro il 2030 i primi vaccini a mRna
News to go
Ucraina: "Russia blocca navi, accordo grano a rischio"
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, arrivata in Italia la salma di Alessandro Parini
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza