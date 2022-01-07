Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 21:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:30 Covid scuola, Renzi: "Chiusura sbagliata, piuttosto vaccinazione in classe"

21:07 Obbligo vaccinale over 50, Speranza: "Scelta forte e giusta"

21:06 Covid Francia oggi, oltre 328mila contagi e 193 morti

20:37 Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino

20:03 Multe a no vax over 50, il governo chiarisce

19:47 Draghi a Gravina: valutare stop Serie A o partite a porte chiuse

19:05 Covid Italia, Rezza e Brusaferro: "Netto peggioramento"

18:27 Covid oggi Sicilia, 9.248 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 7 gennaio

18:16 Varese, palloncini e striscioni per l'ultimo saluto a Daniele

18:08 Covid oggi Emilia, 17.119 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 7 gennaio

18:04 Mafia, Lombardo assolto: "Dodici anni da incubo

18:00 Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "Gennaio catastrofico con mix varianti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Full speed up! GWM'S Global Layout of New Energy Is Expanding Rapidly

07 gennaio 2022 | 18.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, GWM proposed the aim of achieving zero carbon emissions in the next several years , and launched various new energy products in the overseas market to accelerate its new energy layout.

Driven by the new energy vehicle industry and market, GWM has pioneered in laying out hybrid electric vehicles, and especially launched HAVAL H6 HEV and HAVAL JOLION HEV in Thailand. Supported by the HEV technology, these two vehicles can maintain low fuel consumption under different road conditions. In the case of a traffic jam, this kind of model can directly shift from the fuel engine to the electric engine, thus saving the fuel by 35% to 50%.

According to the official report, HAVAL H6 HEV has been ranked within the top two in the C-class SUV segment in Thailand for five consecutive months, while the other vehicle has also been highly recognized by users for its outstanding product performance.

Aiming to enter Europe's mature car market, GWM has also launched PHEV and BEV models and displayed the high-end SUV WEY COFFEE 01 PHEV at the 2021 Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung held in Munich, Germany. This model features strong power and flexibility, which can quickly produce the combined power output of fuel and electric energy to ensure users' safety when overtaking, especially in high-speed driving scenarios.

GWM always takes technology innovation as its core in the new energy development. After five-year preparation, the company has launched the L.E.M.O.N. DHT system with an investment of CNY 20 billion. The system can be compatible with HEV, PHEV and "PHEV+P4" and other power models, which provides a certain extent of technical convenience for the whole industry.

In terms of new energy research and development, GWM has explored other technical developing routes including HEV, Battery Electric Vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells. Currently, the company has started hydrogen energy technology and completed the world's first operation project of 100 49-ton heavy duty hydrogen-powered trucks in August 2021.

As revealed in its 2021 sales report, GWM's sales of new energy models are 136,953 vehicles, accounting for 10.7% of its total sales (1.28 million). In the next four years, the company will continue to expand the layout of new energy vehicles and make more effort to achieve the strategic goal of having new energy vehicles to take up 80% of total global sales.

"In the next five years, GWM would expect to invest up to a total of CNY 100 billion in R&D, especially in new energy and intelligence fields, to maintain its technically leading position and accelerate the realization of the goal of zero carbon emissions," said Mu Feng, Rotating President of GWM, at the 2025 Strategy Global Launch Conference.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722054/GWM_launches_a_variety_of_new_energy_model.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN24654 en US Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza full speed up GWM proposed overseas market GWM'S Global Layout
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Lotteria Italia, la fortuna bacia il Lazio
News to go
Covid, Von der Leyen: "Ue più grande donatore di vaccini sicuri ed efficaci"
News to go
Covid Italia, salgono ricoveri e occupazione terapie intensive
News to go
Charlie Hebdo, 7 anni fa la strage al settimanale francese
News to go
Scuola Campania, De Luca: "Non apriremo elementari e medie il 10 gennaio"
News to go
Proteste in Kazakistan, almeno 26 manifestanti uccisi
News to go
Smart working, circolare Brunetta-Orlando: cosa dice
News to go
Vento, pioggia, neve: maltempo sull'Italia
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Da pandemia nuova consapevolezza futuro"
News to go
Covid scuola e rientro, i presidi: "Dad per 2-3 settimane"
News to go
Covid Lombardia, l'ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza