Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:12
comunicato stampa

"Full support for K-beauty brands to advance into overseas markets" Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute Holds the 2022 K-Beauty Brands Show

29 novembre 2022 | 07.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

th

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An event that provides insights into the recent trend in K-beauty and ways into overseas markets is set to take place.

Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute (president Lee Jae-ran) holds the 2022 K-Beauty Brands Show (hereinafter the "K-beauty Brand Show") on the 25th from 5 p.m. in Community House Masil located in Jung-gu, Seoul.

The K-beauty Brand Show, organized by the Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute and sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Welfare is the first step to take, in providing full support by introducing the recent trend and culture in K-beauty and exploring ways for K-beauty brands to advance into overseas markets. The event will be attended by personages in beauty such as the Vice-Minister of Health and Welfare, the president of the Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute and representatives of K-beauty brands.

The event will be divided and include the pre-meeting, appointment of K-beauty ambassador, signing of MOU and celebratory performance, and after-event, including K-beauty trend show and night show. In particular, the K-beauty trend show that begins at 6 p.m. provides a peek into the trends in K-pop and K-beauty through [ NewJeans makeup ] by makeup artist Lee Hyeon-jong and [Idol hair styling] by vice-head Jeong Eun-hye of Chahong Ardor Cheongdam Store. In addition, 13 next-generation K-beauty brands that have quality products and high recognition such as Juno Hair, AGE 20's, LUNA, Chahong and Dashing Diva will provide colorful attractions such as makeup demonstrations, hair trend shows, personalized makeup demos, and styling shows. On top of that, Yubin from Wonder Girls will be appointed as K-beauty ambassador at an appointment ceremony to enhance a global edge in K-beauty brands.

The president Lee Jae-ran of Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute said, "The purpose of this event is to prepare a foothold for K-beauty to spread into the US and Europe beyond Asia", expressing aspirations by adding, "We will dedicate our best efforts to strengthen the global stature of K-beauty by preparing ways for K-beauty brands to advance into overseas markets and providing various assistance while continuously discovering superior national beauty companies."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957155/K_Beauty_Brands_Show.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/full-support-for-k-beauty-brands-to-advance-into-overseas-markets-korea-cosmetic-industry-institute-holds-the-2022-k-beauty-brands-show-301688516.html

in Evidenza