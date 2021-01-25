Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:59 Svolta nell'omicidio di Roberta, fermato il fidanzato

18:56 Elezioni Usa 2020, dipartimento Giustizia apre indagine interna

18:44 Covid Liguria, 164 nuovi contagi e 6 morti: bollettino

18:36 Crimi serra i ranghi ma M5S sulle spine: "Conte bis al capolinea"

18:11 Covid Sicilia, 885 nuovi contagi e 34 morti: bollettino

17:52 Coronavirus Lombardia, 1.484 contagi e 46 morti: il bollettino

17:49 Covid Lazio, 874 contagi e 40 morti: bollettino

17:42 Omelia 'no vax' è caso, il sacerdote: "Io frainteso"

17:33 Governo, Crimi: "M5S al fianco di Conte"

17:31 Coronavirus, infettivologa Mussini: "Forte aspettativa su vaccini"

17:27 Covid Sardegna, 207 nuovi contagi e 3 morti: bollettino

17:23 Covid Calabria, 207 nuovi contagi e 6 morti: bollettino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Crisi governo Vaccino Moderna Vaccino covid Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Fundamental Research Corp Initiates Investment Analysis Coverage on THC BioMed

25 gennaio 2021 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Fundamental Research Corp. has initiated independent investment analysis coverage on THC BioMed.

Fundamental Research Corp. is an issuer-paid independent research house. THC BioMed notes this development for information only and does not endorse the contents of Fundamental Research Corp.'s report. 

About THC

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed.  Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

CONTACT: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Fundamental Research Corp Initiates Investment Analysis Coverage on THC BioMed THC BioMed Fundamental Research Corp Initiates Investment Analysis Coverage THC
Vedi anche
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
Governo, Tabacci: "Se non si rafforza elezioni inevitabili"
Scienza&Salute: Covid-19 un anno dopo, l'analisi dell'immunologo Minelli
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
Alan Friedman: "Melania una escort". Poi si corregge
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza