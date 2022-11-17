Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Empoli, violenza su studentessa minorenne: indagato professore

16:29 Processo volo MH17, aereo fu abbattuto da missile Buk: condannati due russi e un ucraino

16:28 Completamento recupero edilizio ex Mattatoio di Roma, entro dicembre scelta impresa

16:28 Presunte irregolarità in coop di suocera e moglie Soumahoro

16:11 Violenza su donne, McDonald’s e Campidoglio insieme per combatterla

16:09 Guccini torna a cantare: "con Canzoni da Intorto realizzo un vecchio sogno"

16:01 Covid, archiviata inchiesta su Pregliasco a Milano

15:58 Qatar 2022, Totti: "Mondiali senza Italia come Roma senza Colosseo"

15:55 Zerocalcare, ecco la nuova serie per Netflix nel 2023

15:52 Sebastian Haller: "Lotta a tumore non è finita, devo operarmi di nuovo"

15:52 Mondiali, Codacons lancia boicottaggio Qatar 2022

15:36 Violenza su donne, Ciccarelli (McDonald's): 'porteremo 'Non sei sola' da Roma in tutta Italia'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Future Minerals Forum 2023 Confirms Over 200 Speakers for Second Edition

17 novembre 2022 | 14.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today released the program details for the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF).

 

 

Scheduled to take place in Riyadh from January 10-12, 2023, FMF will gather mining industry leaders, including governments and business executives from around the world.

Addressing the most pertinent issues facing the sector, the forum will open on 10 January with the Ministerial Roundtable – an event for high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations. With over 200 speakers, among the subjects to be addressed include the global outlook and future of mining, the sector's role in the energy transition, and the contribution of mining to the development of societies.

"Aware of the global challenges we face, in Saudi Arabia, we are keen to leverage our rich geological resources to deliver a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of minerals and metals to the world. We believe that together with the wider region, we can be a key enabler of a decarbonized economy while supporting sustainable development," said HE, Saudi Arabia Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

"That's why we are gathering mining leaders to convene, discuss and explore the new metals and minerals hub emerging from Africa to Western and Central Asia." Al-Mudaifer added.

Among the long list of international speakers are Mike Henry, CEO of BHP; Andrew Liveris, Chairman of Lucid Motors; Roy Harvey, President and CEO of Alcoa; Joc O'Rourke, President & CEO of Mosaic; Gerd Muller, General Director of UNIDO; Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO of ICMM; Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden; Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick Gold; Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; Jeremy Weir, CEO of Trafigura; Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of Eurasian Resources Group; Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners; Evy Hambro, Head of Thematic and Sector Investing at BlackRock; Vivek Chaand Segal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Motherson Group; Sheila Khama, former CEO of De Beers Botswana; Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President Iron Ore of Vale; Florence Drummond, CEO of Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia (IWIMRA); Iván Arriagada, CEO, Antofagasta; and Donald Sadoway, Professor of Materials Chemistry at MIT.

Confirmed FMF 2023 sponsors include industry heavyweights such as Headstream Capital Partners LLP, ERG, Siemens, and Barrick Gold.

For the full program schedule, visit https://fmf.global/preliminary-conference-program/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950177/FNF_2023.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938664/Future_Minerals_Forum_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-minerals-forum-2023-confirms-over-200-speakers-for-second-edition-301681585.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Saudi Arabia Future Minerals Forum software program
Vedi anche
News to go
G20, premier Meloni rientrato da Bali traccia bilancio vertice
Tre violenze sessuali su lungomare Comacchio, arrestato
News to go
Bonus fiscale per partite Iva, come funziona
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news sulla guerra
News to go
Migranti, 'traffico' da Sicilia a Tunisia: 18 misure cautelari
News to go
L'Italia fa registrare sempre meno nascite
News to go
Cinema, Martin Scorsese compie 80 anni
News to go
Pnrr, incontro Fitto-sindacati: il punto
News to go
Missili su Polonia, Stoltenberg: "Non è stato attacco deliberato"
News to go
Palermo, maxi operazione anti-droga: 15 arresti
News to go
Motomondiale, Bagnaia e Ducati ricevuti al Quirinale
Inflazione, Codacons: "Emergenza nazionale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza