Martedì 14 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:11
comunicato stampa

FUTURE MINERALS FORUM PARTNERS WITH MCKINSEY FOR GLOBAL THOUGHT LEADERSHIP ON MINERALS

14 febbraio 2023 | 14.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), the international conference convened by Saudi Arabia to shape the future of minerals, announced that it has mutually agreed with the international consultancy McKinsey and Co. to be the FMF Knowledge Partners.

 

Launched in 2022 by the Government of Saudi Arabia, FMF seeks to advance the creation of resilient and responsible mineral value chains in the super region of Africa, Western and Central Asia.

The partnership between FMF and McKinsey and Co. aims at positioning the Forum as a thought leader on minerals and metals, as well as a convenor of action-focused conversations. The two-year Knowledge Partnership will run from March 2023 to February 2025 and will complement current and future content partnerships established by FMF with globally recognized institutes and other organizations.

"The time and place is here to start a global conversation about future minerals and turning these insights into action," said His Excellency Khalid Al Mudaifer, Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

He added, "We are hopeful joining forces with McKinsey will enable the Future Minerals Forum to remain at the forefront of global developments on minerals and bring insights into the event to help find solutions on pressing issues such as integrated mineral value chains, sustainability, social benefits and application of new technology."

The announcement of the partnership was made following the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum held last month between the 10th and 12th of January in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A Ministerial Roundtable held on 10th January brought senior government officials from 63 countries and 21 international organizations. The conference held on 11th and 12th convened more than 250 speakers and 9,000 in person delegates including CEOs of the world's largest mining companies, international investors, technology companies, academia and civil society.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002111/FMF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-minerals-forum-partners-with-mckinsey-for-global-thought-leadership-on-minerals-301746330.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
