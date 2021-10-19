Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:15
comunicato stampa

Future-Proof Core Network, Gearing up Business Innovation

19 ottobre 2021 | 15.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Core Summit 2021 was successfully held recently. Richard Liu, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Future-Proof Core Network, Gearing up Business Innovation" at the summit. In his speech, Mr. Liu expanded on Huawei's thoughts on the 5.5G core network architecture and pointed out that the 5.5G core network features telco cloud native, full convergence, intelligent autonomous driving, and ultra distribution could bring greater business value to global operators.

Telco Cloud Native: Redefine Cloud Native with Telecom Network Features

To combine telecom features with the innate cloud native capabilities and redefine the cloud native for telecom scenarios, Huawei Rock-Solid Reliability solution encompasses various cutting-edge technologies, including stateless design, N-way redundancy, and distributed federated database to help operators build highly reliable core networks.

Full Convergence: Simplify Network Evolution and Improve User Loyalty to Voice Services

Regarding that 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G will coexist for a long time, Huawei Single Packet Core (SPC) solution and Single Voice Core (SVC) solution can help converge everything from 2G to 5G, significantly simplifying the network architecture, reducing the OPEX and CAPEX, and improving user loyalty through new 5G calling services.

Intelligent Autonomous Driving: Shift from Assisted to Machine Learning Based Decision-Making

To accelerate the intelligent transformation of network O&M, Huawei has put forward the autonomous driving network solution iMaster MAE-CN which relies on the telco cloud native and infuses intelligence into the core network. This solution can help lift the network automation level to L4 and facilitate intelligent network planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization.

Ultra Distribution: Expand Network Boundaries and Build Digital Infrastructure to Boost B2B Success

As Huawei has conducted extensive practices together with industry partners to promote B2B applications, Huawei has launched a series of MEC solutions like on-premises and shared MEC which can be centralized managed and maintained without any additional O&M personnel at the edge. By utilizing operator's O&M resources, enterprises can deploy edge networks rapidly and manage them efficiently. 

With the features of ultra distribution, intelligence, and convergence, the core network will serve industries better. In the future, Huawei will continue to work with industry partners to develop the 5.5G core network architecture and technologies, promote both B2C and B2B services, and strive for greater business success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664068/Richard_Liu_delivered_a_keynote_speech_5G_Core_Summit_2021.jpg

 

