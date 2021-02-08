Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:55 Governo, il 5S Mantero: "Fiducia? Con ministri Fi e Lega impossibile"

11:49 Covid Marche, 171 nuovi contagi: il bollettino

11:48 Ocean Viking ad Augusta, al via accertamenti sanitari su 422 migranti a bordo

11:42 Vaccino Covid, Bucci: "No capricci su siero che ci viene offerto"

11:04 L'addio di Mika a mamma Joannie: ''Era orgogliosa di quello che sono diventato''

10:52 Covid Usa, superati i 27 milioni di casi

10:47 Forti piogge e poi gelo siberiano, ecco dove e quando

10:45 Vaccino over 80 Lazio allo Spallanzani, Vaia: "Batteremo covid" - Video

10:19 Ricciardi: "No liberi tutti, trend peggiora e varianti allarmano"

10:01 Ricciardi: "Vaccinare 250mila al giorno per immunità gregge in autunno"

07:57 India, crollo ghiacciaio: 15 morti e 160 dispersi

07:41 Super Bowl Nfl, Brady trionfa con Tampa Bay

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

FutureDial Signs Agreement with reBuy for Robotic and Software Solutions to Automate Testing, Grading and Preparation of Pre-Owned Smartphones for Resale in Europe

08 febbraio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FutureDial technology enables reBuy to offer certified-tested and processed Android and Apple phone inventory on its online resale marketplace. 

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the leading provider of mobile phone processing solutions for Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL) and Wireless Carriers worldwide, announced a new multi-year strategic partnership to provide reBuy reCommerce GmbH of Germany with FutureDial's Smart Test™ and Smart Grade™ robotic processing technology for automated functional testing, cosmetic condition grading, data wiping and electronic refurbishment of pre-owned Android and Apple smartphones. This enhanced processing capability will enable reBuy's online marketplace of over 5 million users in Austria, France, the Netherlands, UK, Italy and Spain to buy and sell test-certified inventory of pre-owned mobile phones in the E.U. market.

"FutureDial are delighted to be entering a long term strategic partnership with reBuy in supporting their automated testing and grading activities for mobile phones," noted Mike MacCready, Head of Sales and Partnerships EMEA at FutureDial. "The strong focus and commitment from the reBuy team was a significant factor in the successful conclusion of the on-site evaluation, and we look forward to helping reBuy to increase the efficiency and quality of the service they offer their valued customers."

For reBuy, improving the speed, efficiency and accuracy of mobile device testing, inspection and grading is a driving factor in partnering with FutureDial: "The key rationale here for reBuy was having both tests, both operating systems covered with one solution with functional and optical grading, for both Android and Apple iOS," said reBuy's Chief Financial Officer Marcel Erian. "Faster device grading and the improved reliability of grading is the most relevant driver in our decision, leading to a better quality promise to our customers."

ABOUT FUTUREDIAL, INC.

Founded in 1999 in California's Silicon Valley, FutureDial is the leading provider of smartphone processing solutions for the reverse mobile device supply chain. FutureDial's easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated SMART Processing Platform™ of robots and automation software solutions reduces labor-intensive workflow at retail stores and warehouses, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), Wireless Carriers and Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs). Visit http://www.futuredial.com or email sales@futuredial.com

Media Contact:Bruce Brunger, Marketing Communications Manager, FutureDial, IncorporatedEMAIL: bruceb@futuredial.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro processed Android Europa Android Pre Owned Smartphones for Resale in Europe
Vedi anche
Vaccino covid over 80, al via oggi allo Spallanzani 
Ricciardi: "No liberi tutti, trend peggiora e varianti allarmano"
Capitol Hill
Obama: "Non dimenticheremo mai assalto al Congresso"
Zingaretti: "Salvini ha dato ragione al Pd"
Zona gialla Roma, strade chiuse per assembramenti
Vaccino AstraZeneca, l'arrivo delle prime dosi a Pratica di Mare
Salvini cerca la giacca: "C'ho il portafoglio..."
Lega
Governo Draghi, Salvini alla Camera per le consultazioni
Caporalato, ecco dove vivevano 6 lavoratori stranieri
I Nas sequestrano 121mila farmaci anti Covid cinesi
Governo Draghi, Renzi al tavolo per le consultazioni
Conte, governo Draghi e M5S: cosa ha detto oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza