Mercoledì 25 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:53
comunicato stampa

FutureDial's New SMART Receive™ Solution Streamlines Mobile Phone Receiving and Handling Tasks at Processing Warehouses

25 gennaio 2023 | 15.13
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Configurable system greatly improves receiving and workflow routing of preowned mobile devices that are processed in refurbishing warehouses

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial Incorporated announced the launch of a groundbreaking solution for companies that refurbish iPhones and Android devices. FutureDial's SMART Receive™ solution consolidates receiving tasks for mobile phones entering refurbishing warehouses for inventory recording and device processing. The solution removes bottlenecks in the receipt and routing processes and dramatically improves workflow efficiencies. SMART Receive™ is another industry first from FutureDial, complementing their other automation solutions in testing (SMART Test™) and cosmetic inspection (SMART Grade™) and adding value on top of FutureDial's core software portfolio: Lean One Touch™, LeanAlytics™, and SMART Mobile Inspector™.

SMART Receive™ integrates the various receiving tasks into a single station for logging essential information from incoming phones and quickly performs vital processing at the start of the line operation, such as battery charging and data-clearing. The system removes a lot of guesswork, empowering the human workforce at the warehouse to efficiently prepare and route numerous devices each day for the intended tasks further down the operation line.

Game-Changer for Mobile Supply Chain OperationsBeing the first system to comprehensively consolidate and streamline the receiving tasks in mobile device warehouse operations, SMART Receive™ is recognized as a breakthrough solution for efficiently handling high volumes of incoming mobile phones. Steve Manning, FutureDial's Chief Strategy Officer, underscored how SMART Receive™ is a game-changer for the industry: "Most device refurbishing warehouses have multiple receiving stations to handle the huge number of devices coming in the loading docks each day. With our new solution, a single receiving station can handle all the preparation work needed for each phone that comes in, with no pre-sorting required. This enables warehouses to log, prepare, and process far more devices more efficiently and profitably than ever before."

Consolidates Receiving Tasks for More Efficient WorkflowsSMART Receive™ employs dynamic workflow guidance to boost productivity while handling many different device models and business rules, saving time and reducing costly errors or inefficiencies in the receiving tasks. "SMART Receive brings together all the separate receiving tasks into a single, more efficient station, and takes away the guesswork, guiding the receiving staff in performing their tasks," noted Angel Anderson, FutureDial's Product Solution Manager for SMART Receive. "The system helps consolidate the order-of-operation workflow in receiving, and directs staff in which tasks to prioritize and when to perform them. Formerly repetitive tasks are aggregated in more efficient sequences for staff to perform, which saves time, effort, and money."

Automation Replaces Manual Receiving TasksRefurbishment managers can pre-configure device processing and routing so that system-directed activities will not require additional training; this makes the solution easier for even new staff to operate. With many formerly manual tasks now consolidated with SMART Receive™ automation software, staff are able to move more devices intelligently down the line for processing.

About FutureDialFounded in 1999, FutureDial is a leader in processing solutions for the mobile device supply chain. Easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated SMART Processing Platform™ reduces operator touches, saving time and money for Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Wireless Carriers and Device Manufacturers (OEMs). By simplifying and automating processes, consolidating work flows and giving insight into business operations, FutureDial makes businesses more efficient, and profitable. Visit http://www.futuredial.com or email sales@futuredial.com   

Media Contact:Bruce Brunger, Marketing Communications Manager, FutureDial, IncorporatedTel: (408) 245-8880 Ext 206, Email: bruceb@futuredial.com     

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futuredials-new-smart-receive-solution-streamlines-mobile-phone-receiving-and-handling-tasks-at-processing-warehouses-301727669.html

