Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 22:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:51 Guerra Ucraina, Putin firma divieto import export con alcuni Paesi

20:45 Salvini contestato in Polonia, sindaco mostra t-shirt Putin - Video

19:26 Ucraina, Berlusconi preoccupato da ricaduta sanzioni: "Così consegniamo Russia a Cina"

18:58 Salvini in Polonia, il sindaco e la t-shirt con Putin: "Ho detto verità"

18:54 Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Riconoscete la Russia come Stato terrorista"

18:53 Salvini contestato, il fotografo: "Non sopporto sciacallaggio e ipocrisia, sono sbottato"

18:19 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.497 contagi e 9 morti. A Milano 2.226 nuovi casi

18:12 E' morto il giornalista Stefano Vespa, fratello di Bruno

18:02 Export, Prandini (Coldiretti): "1 donna su 3 è imprenditrice ma bisogna ancora fare tanto"

18:00 Covid oggi Italia, 60.191 contagi e 184 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

17:59 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, identificata famiglia uccisa a Irpin - Video

17:50 Export, Zurino (IEF): "Creare business tra stati come legame valoriale, lo faremo tramite talento femminile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

G-CON standardPOD Cleanrooms, Now Available in Europe

08 marzo 2022 | 16.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The off-the-shelf cleanroom design is available immediately across the EMEA market with delivery to clients in 3 months or less.

KILKENNY, Ireland, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON, the leader in off-site prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, today announced its capabilities to manufacture and deliver the company's signature standardPOD cleanrooms in Europe.  standardPODs, launched in the U.S. in 2020, are off-the-shelf cleanrooms designed to maximise efficiencies related to production, qualification, delivery and cost reduction and provide timeline certainty to drug manufacturing.

G-CON's standardPOD portfolio encompasses six PODs, three different dimensions with bi-directional and uni-directional flow approaches and all featuring ISO 7 classification. These units can ably support development and clinical scale operations for cell therapies, formulation and filling, drug substance, etc. and also be components of a building block approach for  a multiple unit POD cluster to accommodate larger processing needs.

PODs, which have gained accelerating popularity over the past 12 years due to their prefabricated and prequalified turnkey benefits, are now readily available for the EMEA market through the standardPOD product line. With standardisation, these cleanrooms can be purchased at a set price, inclusive of design and qualification.  G-CON's standardized approach reduces the engineering design and fabrication timelines through process driven manufacturing with standard parts from qualified vendors and by employing a trained and experienced workforce. Commissioning and qualification are also well-defined, allowing for delivery in as little as three months from order.

"G-CON continues to expand its global product portfolio of pre-engineered standardPODs to help further reduce the time and cost for installing the highest quality cGMP cleanroom infrastructure for its clients", stated Dennis Powers, Vice President of Business Development & Design Consulting for G-CON. "Standardization will drive efficiencies as the industry increasingly adopts pre-fabricated modular construction."

Click here to request a copy of G-CON's standardPOD Catalogue.                                         

About G-CON

G-CON is fulfilling the needs of reliable and fast deliverable capacities for the biopharmaceutical industry. G-CON provides comprehensive prefabricated and prequalified CGMP compliant cleanroom environments and platforms for uses ranging from laboratory, clinical and commercial production for a variety of therapeutic applications.

Through a well-defined customer need driven approach to design, production, installation and qualification, G-CON provides a fully functional cleanroom product portfolio enabling reliable biocapacity planning on-time and within-budget. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.

 

 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761232/G_CON_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761233/standardPOD.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761234/standardPOD_2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Architettura_E_Edilizia Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza off the shelf cleanroom design design linea market
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 8 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Stop importazioni di petrolio russo"
News to go
M5S, Tribunale Napoli rigetta ricorso Conte: vertici restano congelati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a discutere su Crimea e Donbass"
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef: "Situazione bambini sempre più disperata"
News to go
Per 8 marzo Milano in piazza contro guerra e per le donne
News to go
Torna la Champions League
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video
News to go
Violenze sulle donne, il report: 119 donne uccise nel 2021
News to go
Maxi frode nel settore auto, denunciate 45 persone e 21 società
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, corridoi umanitari per evacuazione civili
News to go
Ue, anche Moldavia e Georgia chiedono adesione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza