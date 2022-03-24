Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Marzo 2022
comunicato stampa

G&W Electric Introduces the World's First Sub-Transmission Recloser

24 marzo 2022 | 15.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Revolutionary turnkey solution for utilities to improve system reliability and grid resiliency

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G&W Electric, a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, today announced the launch of its Viper®-HV Recloser up to 72.5kV. The market's first high-voltage pole top recloser supports faster overcurrent protection through fault isolation and automatic restoration for temporary faults on overhead sub-transmission lines.

"As we've seen recently, the fragile state of our nation's electrical infrastructure has severe consequences to our safety and economy," said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. "We are committed to partnering with utilities to identify vulnerabilities and deliver state-of-the-art solutions like the Viper-HV recloser for functionality right on the sub-transmission lines. Until today, that was only available by installing high-cost substations."

Uniquely designed as a self-contained system featuring three-in-one capabilities of a recloser, CTs, and integrated internal voltage sensors, the Viper-HV provides utilities improved performance on a pole to automatically clear temporary faults and isolate only that section of the grid to protect additional lines from going down and preventing an entire region from losing power.

The Viper-HV offers utilities installation flexibility through a variety of configurations, including phase-over-phase and cross-arm versions to match existing line infrastructure. G&W Electric offers site-ready designs with pre-installed accessories and flexible solutions tailored to meet environmental challenges.

"In an effort to develop the grid of the future, the Viper-HV recloser also offers solutions that will help utilities reduce future cost such as maintenance, replacing equipment and outage penalties," added Mueller.

Without the need for oil or gas, the Viper-HV reduces routine maintenance and improves personnel safety. Additionally, the vacuum interrupter and other energized parts are sealed within field proven solid-dielectric insulation, providing optimum operator safety and additional protection to discourage wildlife interference.

For additional information on the Viper-HV Recloser, please visit https://solutions.gwelec.com/high-voltage/.

About G&W ElectricSince 1905, G&W Electric has helped power the world with innovative power grid solutions and products. With the introduction of the first disconnectable cable terminating device in the early 1900s, G&W Electric began to build a reputation for innovative engineered solutions to meet the needs of systems designers. With an ever-present commitment to customer satisfaction, G&W Electric enjoys a worldwide reputation for quality products and superior service. For more information on G&W Electric visit their new website at www.gwelectric.com. Follow G&W Electric on Twitter @GW_Electric and on LinkedIn.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1772566/G_and_W_Viper_HV_Recloser.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600848/GW_Electric_Logo.jpg 

