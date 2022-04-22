Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 15:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:49 Ucraina, De Luca: "Nato in ultimi 30 anni ha violato legalità internazionale"

15:44 Covid, Speranza: "Guerra ha sostituito virus sui media, non nella realtà"

15:31 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.197 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 22 aprile

15:16 Atp Barcellona 2022, Musetti e Sonego ko agli ottavi: risultati

15:06 Centrodestra, Piepoli: "Partito unico Lega-Forza Italia vale 30%"

15:04 Covid, 505 giorni col virus: gli 'eterni positivi' e le varianti

14:49 Formigli: "Critiche per Bannon? Cretini digitali sempre all'opera"

14:40 Carte prepagate Aido Lombardia, così Bper Banca sostiene volontari associazione

14:36 Ucraina, Johnson: "Russia può vincere guerra"

14:10 Inter, Inzaghi: "Arbitri? Episodi si compensano alla fine"

13:53 Covid oggi Puglia, 5.803 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 22 aprile

13:53 Elezioni Francia 2022, Letta: "Se vince Le Pen è vittoria di Putin"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GAC MOTOR First Quarter 2022 Review

22 aprile 2022 | 14.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been an impressive start to 2022 for GAC MOTOR. The brand continues to post increased sales volumes and deepen its presence in multiple countries across the globe.

The data shows that overall sales volume of GAC MOTOR at the retail sales increased 86% year on year during the first quarter of 2022.

Combined with extensive investments in local marketing campaigns and the international release of multiple heavy-hitting models, the Chinese carmaker is creating a strong blueprint for Chinese brands looking to go global.

Global Marketing, Long-term Development

GAC MOTOR's international development has been highly visible through many high-level of cooperation and marketing activities in the first quarter.

In Nigeria, for example, the brand has partnered with the Lagos State Government on the public ride-hailing project Lagride, providing a hefty 1000 vehicles to support the project.

Lagride launched with the goal of upgrading transport system in Lagos with a world-class e-hailing platform. The scheme encourages local employment and socio-economic growth, further strengthening GAC MOTOR's brand reputation in Nigeria.

In addition to building long-term ties with the local government through economic support, this collaborative transport project will bolster GAC MOTOR's reputation as a highly reliable vehicle supplier.

The brand has also been displaying its newest and most exciting products at auto shows around the world, including the EXPOCRUZ 2021 in Bolivia , the Manila Auto Show 2022 and Riyadh AutoVille 2022, one of the most influential auto shows in the Middle East. The impressive lineup put on display included the GS8, GS5, All New GS4, and other popular models.

The Key is in Strong Products

In the past, GAC MOTOR has been consistently delivering high-performing models to markets overseas. The brand will continue to introduce popular models to new markets, including the ALL NEW GS8. This powerful SUV, a highly successful model in China, will be ready for launch for GAC MOTOR fans across the Middle East in May and June.

The model embodies the "spirit of craftsmanship" that has become central to GAC MOTOR's mission and brand. The brand says that it aims to redefine Chinese car manufacturing through a series of high-quality, innovative, and technologically advanced vehicles and attentive service. GAC MOTOR looks forward to delivering a better mobile life to customers around the world with the power of innovation and craftsmanship.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802548/20220422161926.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza it has been brand continues partenza start
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: "A Bucha esecuzione sommaria di 50 persone"
News to go
Assalto Cgil, cinque nuovi arresti
News to go
Slitta lancio missione Crew-4 con Samantha Cristoforetti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news su Mariupol
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, oltre 6 mln percepiti indebitamente nel napoletano
News to go
Covid Lombardia, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Positivi 1,2 mln italiani, virus non è scomparso"
News to go
Torna il premio EY L'imprenditore dell'anno
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, convoglio civili in fuga da Mariupol
News to go
Sciopero generale venerdì 22 aprile 2022
News to go
Gas, firmata intesa Italia-Congo per forniture
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza