Venerdì 14 Gennaio 2022
GAELLE DE LA FOSSE JOINS THE ADECCO GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AS PRESIDENT OF LHH

14 gennaio 2022 | 06.45
ZURICH, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alain Dehaze, CEO of Adecco Group, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Gaëlle to the Executive Committee, which will benefit from her strong business acumen and international experiences as we continue to implement Future@Work. We thank Sergio for his substantial contribution as a long-standing Executive Committee member and, in the past twelve months in particular, for setting a clear and ambitious direction for LHH. We wish him every success in his chosen role as President of LHH Recruitment Solutions." 

"Gaëlle's experience in consultancy and corporate, including her expertise in business transformation, digitalisation, and brand development, makes her ideally placed to lead the next phase of LHH's journey. From embedding the new organisational structure, to developing outstanding and fully integrated HR services that lever LHH's brand reach, Gaëlle's challenge will be to amplify LHH's growth and profitability in its market."

Gaëlle de la Fosse, President-elect of LHH, commented: "I am absolutely delighted to take on this new challenge. LHH has a compelling strategy, deep relationships with customers, a highly experienced leadership team and thousands of dedicated colleagues. I look forward to working with the teams to seize the many opportunities that lie ahead, delivering future growth and returns for Adecco Group and its shareholders."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725875/Gaelle_de_la_Fosse.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725885/Adecco_Group_Executive_Committee_Changes.pdf

The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

