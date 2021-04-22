Galderma launches new Multichannel Medical Education platform: Inaugural webinar series on the impact of mask wearing on skin diseases

- Launching in May, an inaugural four-part webinar series Unmasking Facial Skin & Dermatoses will feature expert presentations from world-renowned dermatologists

- The program launches the Galderma Excellence in Multichannel Medical Education (GEMME) platform, demonstrating its commitment to innovative and science-led approaches in skin health

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma today announces the launch of its Galderma Excellence in Multichannel Medical Education (GEMME) platform with a four-part webinar series: Unmasking Facial Skin & Dermatoses. Free for healthcare professionals from around the world, this event offers a unique opportunity to gain expert insights and exchange knowledge.

The series will run every three weeks from May 8 to July 10, 2021. Through presentations from renowned dermatology experts, it will highlight the impact of essential COVID-19 mask wearing on skin health, including for acne and rosacea sufferers.

"Galderma is committed to providing premium expert-led education that is focused on the needs of the dermatology community. I am delighted to announce the launch of Galderma's new GEMME platform, featuring unique insights from dermatology experts worldwide. We are beginning with a particularly timely topic, the specific challenges COVID-19 has caused for healthcare providers and patients living with dermatological diseases."

DR. BALDO SFORZOLINI GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Each webinar will offer an interactive experience through live Q&A sessions with world-renowned dermatology experts. Registration for the webinar series is free and can be accessed by all healthcare professionals at:https://www.gemme-unmasking-webinars.events

Unmasking Facial Skin & Dermatoses Webinars:

"This webinar series will support healthcare providers in tackling issues arising from essential mask wearing on skin health in clinical practice. It will help to address patient needs and raise interest in the development of new guidelines and research. There is a lot of knowledge to be gained from the current pandemic, including how to mitigate the consequences of mask wearing on facial skin diseases. We are excited to share our knowledge and learnings with the healthcare community to support ongoing improvement in patient outcomes."

PROF. DR JERRY TANWEBINAR SERIES CHAIR AND ADJUNCT PROFESSOR, WESTERN UNIVERSITY, ONTARIO, CANADA

