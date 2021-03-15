Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 16:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:16 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.536 contagi e 20 morti. A Roma 800 casi

16:10 Palermo, cadavere di donna in dirupo vicino binari

15:57 live Vaccino AstraZeneca e vaccinazioni Covid, le news di oggi

15:44 Vaccino covid AstraZeneca sospeso in Germania

15:35 Sinopoli (Flc Cgil): 'sacrificio comunità scolastica e famiglie sia usato al meglio'

15:30 Oscar 2021, nomination per Laura Pausini e Pinocchio

15:01 Turi (Uil): "Nessuna evidenza che scuole siano sicure, buona notizia Miozzo ad Istruzione"

14:55 Agroalimentare, il produttore: dalcampoallatavola.it è passo importante

14:37 Jacopo il chitarrista di Piazza Navona: "Di nuovo sul balcone per gli italiani in lockdown"

14:14 Sottosegretaria Floridia: "Lavoriamo affinché Dad sia ultimo miglio a normalità"

14:14 Voto a 16 anni in Europa e nel mondo: ecco dove è in vigore

14:12 Agroalimentare, Pattuglia (Univ. Tor Vergata): 'e-commerce sempre più cercato'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

GameChange Solar Announces Deployment of Over 230,000 Solar Trackers

15 marzo 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NORWALK, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has now deployed over 230,000 solar trackers. Each solar tracker is an independent robotic system that moves an average of 90 PV solar modules throughout the course of the day to follow the sun and interact with weather patterns to optimize energy harvest for power plant owners. The system uses advanced wireless mesh networks as well as industry-leading learning algorithms that will optimize each solar power plant's unique needs to maximize power production.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "GameChange Solar has achieved a significant milestone with over 230,000 solar trackers deployed. Our focus on high reliability with our proven Genius Tracker™ controller technology has resulted in superior uptime for power plant owners and has proven critical to our success as we continue to scale globally."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456214/GameChange_Solar.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/292966/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Each solar tracker wireless mesh networks tracker as well as
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza