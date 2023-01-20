Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023
20:37 Sanremo 2023, Maneskin al Festival: l'annuncio di Amadeus

20:11 Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Wagner organizzazione criminale"

20:03 Covid, al via test vaccino spray 'made in Canada' su 500 volontari

19:57 Bergamo-Brescia capitali Cultura 2023, Mattarella: "L'unità rafforza l'Italia"

19:37 Ucraina, Zelensky vuole tank Leopard: "Non c'è alternativa"

19:09 L'inverno travolge l'Italia, weekend di neve e gelo da Nord a Sud

18:44 Lazio, Bandecchi: "60mila euro a Rocca, ho pagato tutti. Anche l'opposizione"

18:11 Covid, due casi di Kraken in Lombardia

17:56 Calciomercato Roma, Zaniolo 'non si fa convocare'. Verso la cessione?

17:52 Milano, treno contro segnale in stazione Centrale: ritardi e deviazioni

17:42 Covid oggi Italia, Ricciardi e Rezza: "Moderato ottimismo"

17:30 Ucraina, ambasciata Russia a Roma: "Distrutto veicolo mandato da Italia"

comunicato stampa

GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA

20 gennaio 2023 | 20.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has won a group of projects totaling 2.3 GW in the state of Florida in the USA. These systems include sites engineered for 150 mph wind gusts.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "The ability of our rugged Genius Tracker™ system to survive windspeeds in excess of 150 mph was a critical part of our ability to win this large group of projects."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Linkshttps://www.gamechangesolar.com/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987483/GameChange_solar.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-awarded-group-of-projects-totaling-2-3-gw-for-genius-trackers-in-florida-usa-301727207.html

