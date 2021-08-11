Cerca nel sito
 
GameChange Solar Completes Largest Solar Tracker Project in India for Tata Power

11 agosto 2021 | 20.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GameChange Solar announced the completion of its first Genius Tracker™ project in India. This 394 MW project is located 110 km from Ahmedabad, the capital city of the State of Gujarat. This solar plant is expected to supply clean solar power to the equivalent of 376,000 households.

GameChange Solar - Logo

GameChange Solar is proud to have been selected by Tata Power, a leading Independent Power Producer in India and part of Tata Group. This is the largest solar project utilizing single-axis trackers in India and GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ 1P was selected for the project because of the challenging ground conditions and high winds experienced in the area. The Genius Tracker™ is engineered specifically for these conditions.

The project, which was only partially constructed at the time, withstood the Tauktae cyclone when it hit in May of 2021. This was the strongest cyclone to strike Gujarat since 1998 and had wind speeds in excess of 160 km/h and uprooted trees & electricity poles. Due to the quality engineering and construction of the Genius Tracker™, no damage was caused to the portion of the facility installed at that time.

GameChange Solar also demonstrated its commitment to India as more than 20% of the materials for the Genius Tracker™ came from within the country. GameChange Solar is targeting to locally source more than 50% of the parts for its systems on all future projects in India.

Vikas Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, International for GameChange Solar, stated, "We were pleased to have Genius Tracker™ selected for the Ahmedabad project. We are looking forward to bringing GameChange Solar's cutting-edge Genius Tracker™ technology to more projects in India. As a global leader in the solar industry, we will strive to make an impact on the clean energy supply throughout the Indian subcontinent."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar Completes Largest Solar Tracker Project in India for Tata Power

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592924/GameChange_Solar.jpg

 

