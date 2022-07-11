Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 23:51
00:25 Ucraina, 8 navi straniere entrate nei porti per trasportare prodotti agricoli

00:20 Twitter, la società: "Musk rispetti accordo"

23:57 Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi, addio ufficiale è trend mondiale su Twitter

23:29 Governo, Renzi: "Per me si può andare avanti anche senza M5S"

23:10 Ucraina, Usa: "Iran si prepara a fornire centinaia di droni alla Russia"

23:04 Zelensky: "Inaccettabili eccezioni a sanzioni contro la Russia"

22:25 Sciopero aerei 17 luglio, stop nazionali e locali

22:13 Gb, al via corsa dei Tories: il 5 settembre annuncio nuovo leader e premier

21:53 Mattarella vede Draghi, Colle vigila in attesa voto Senato su decreto Aiuti

21:15 Sanremo 2023, Morandi coconduttore del Festival: l'annuncio - Video

21:12 Navalny: "Ho creato Fondazione internazionale anti corruzione"

20:41 Sanremo 2023, annuncio di Amadeus: coconduttore Morandi per 5 serate - Video

comunicato stampa

GameChange Solar Receives Orders for 200 MW of Genius Tracker™ Systems for Colombia

11 luglio 2022 | 21.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NORWALK, Conn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced the receipt of orders for 200 MW of Genius Tracker™ systems for projects in Colombia. The systems began shipping this month.

"We are excited to have been selected for these three important projects in Colombia," Mercedes Pereyra Boue, International Business Development Director at GameChange Solar, said. "We anticipate continued significant growth in leading markets worldwide, including the Colombian market, as a global quality leader for single axis trackers. We are working hard to provide our customers with excellent local support and training so that they can install and operate our dependable and optimized Genius Tracker™ system efficiently."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Linkshttps://www.gamechangesolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856826/Game_Changer_Photo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
