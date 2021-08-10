Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 22:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:44 Messi al Psg, è ufficiale: avrà la maglia numero 30

22:33 Mascherine a scuola da 2 anni in su? Ricciardi: "E' consigliato"

22:08 Green pass Italia ristoranti, "controllo documenti se dati incongruenti"

21:48 Green pass Italia, ristoranti e controlli: cosa dice il Viminale

20:33 Cuomo e le accuse di molestie: "Da sempre troppo affettuoso"

20:04 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino: cala il tasso di positività

19:26 Covid oggi Campania, 364 contagi: bollettino 10 agosto

19:25 Mannion alla Virtus Bologna, è ufficiale

19:17 Hacker Lazio, si indaga su vpn sfruttate in attacchi recenti in Italia e all'estero

19:08 Variante delta, "efficacia vaccino Moderna resiste più di Pfizer"

18:46 New York, Cuomo si dimette dopo accuse di molestie: "Mai superato il limite"

18:39 Green pass Italia, garante privacy: ai ristoranti ok richiesta documenti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gaming Apps Score High on AppGallery during Global Game Fest Campaign

10 agosto 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working in partnership with 13 of the world's most forward- thinking game developers, Huawei launched its inaugural Game Fest campaign to inspire AppGallery users to explore a new generation of play on the platform. The campaign ran for six weeks in total, spanning 12 markets globally.

GameFest

In addition to generating almost a billion in global PR reach for partners, Game Fest generated more than 600 million digital impressions for the titles and a 90% increase in average daily downloads. Demonstrating the power of AppGallery's wide-reaching audience, the results showcased an increase in total average daily downloads both during the campaign and for the 6-week period post-campaign compared to pre-campaign figures.

Asphalt 9State of SurvivalStandoff 2Summoners WarPascal's Wager

The launch of Game Fest demonstrated AppGallery's commitment to the success of its partners and reinforced its standing as a platform that offers unwavering and full-spectrum support to developers. This support includes providing high touch, locally tailored technical, business development and growth marketing services to help maximize their success on the platform.

Ilya Fedotov, Head of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Communication, Huawei CBG, added: "AppGallery seeks to be the definitive app marketplace that offers consumers more choice and provides developers with the innovative technology they need to imagine new possibilities. Encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive results of Game Fest, we will continue to work with developers to bring them new, creative ways to promote their games, as well as enable Huawei customers to have more ways to play than ever before."

About AppGallery - A Top 3 Global App Marketplace

A top 3 global app marketplace, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 550 million monthly active users globally. Huawei has partnered with 4.5 million developers across the globe, and global app distribution from AppGallery has reached 384.4 billion as of year-end 2020.

For more information please download the Game fest eBook:  https://appg.al/gamefest_ebook

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589762/GameFest.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT working in partnership thinking game developers inaugural Game Fest new generation
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, bollettino: cala il tasso di positività
News to go
Bonus terme, Mise: 53 milioni di risorse
News to go
Debutta in rete InPa, da oggi si possono inserire i curriculum
News to go
Bonus rottamazione tv, via alle richieste dal 23 agosto
News to go
Grecia, Turchia, Italia: è emergenza incendi
News to go
Covid Italia, salgono ricoveri terapie intensive
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani in rapida avanzata
News to go
Caso Epstein, Virginia Giuffre denuncia principe Andrea per abusi sessuali
News to go
Cashback ed esenzione pedaggi, Assoutenti: "Beffa per automobilisti"
News to go
Ondata di caldo su tutta Italia, il culmine tra oggi e domani
News to go
Estate, vacanze in tenda o camper per 1,8 milioni di turisti italiani
News to go
Covid Italia, i numeri della pandemia del 9 agosto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza