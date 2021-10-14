Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:54 Calvosa (Eni): "Settore energetico ha occasione unica per raccogliere sfida del cambiamento"

15:51 Ricerca, assegnati Eni Award: premiate anche migliori idee imprenditoriali sostenibili

15:48 Covid, "bambini si infettano meno a scuola che a casa": studio italiano

15:47 Descalzi: "Negli ultimi 5 anni Eni ha investito 5 miliardi nella ricerca scientifica"

15:47 Forza Nuova, Castellino e Fiore: "Movimento non opera da 20 mesi"

15:07 Green pass lavoro, Altems: "Con obbligo quintuplicano tamponi, costo 21 mln al giorno"

15:01 Green pass obbligatorio, governo valuta nuovo taglio prezzo tamponi

14:45 Covid, Pregliasco: "Nato in laboratorio? Plausibile ma impossibile saperlo"

14:13 M5S, Grillo frena la fronda

14:03 Norvegia, intelligence: "A Kongsberg atto di terrorismo"

13:43 Green pass lavoro, Pregliasco: "No tamponi gratis"

13:42 Libro dei Fatti 2021, Petrocchi: "Ottima idea promozione negli Autogrill"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Concludes Phase 3 Studies of Gan & Lee Insulin Glargine (GL-GLA)

14 ottobre 2021 | 14.24
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee) (Shanghai: 603087.SH), is pleased to announce the completion of two randomized, multicenter, phase 3 studies that compare proposed biosimilar Gan & Lee insulin glargine (GL-GLA) to a reference biologic. The two studies were conducted separately in subjects with type 1 (n=576) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (n=567).

The primary purpose of these 26-week studies was to assess the equivalence in treatment-induced (TI) immunogenicity between GL-GLA and the reference biologic using pre-specified similarity margins. The secondary objectives were to assess the equivalence in efficacy and evaluate safety. Both studies concluded there was equivalent TI immunogenicity. Efficacy estimates between groups were within pre-specified similarity margins and concluded to be equivalent. Safety endpoints were comparable between GL-GLA and the reference biologic.

About Gan & Lee

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals has developed the first Chinese domestic biosynthetic human insulin. Currently, we have five recombinant insulin analogs commercialized in China including long-acting glargine injection (Basalin®), fast-acting lispro injection (Prandilin), fast-acting aspart injection (Rapilin®), mixed protamine zinc lispro injection (25R) (Prandilin25), aspart 30 injection (Rapilin®30), and one human insulin injection approved in China - mixed protamine human insulin injection (30R) (Similin®30). We have two approved medical devices in China, namely reusable insulin injection pen (GanleePen), and disposable pen needle (GanleeFine®).

In the future, Gan & Lee strives to achieve a comprehensive coverage in the field of diabetes diagnosis and treatment. Moving forward to advance our goal of becoming a world-class pharmaceutical company, we will also take an active part in developing new chemical entities, and working on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, cancer, and other therapeutics. For more information, please contact us at investorrelations@ganlee.us.

Contact:  Gina Antonucci+1 888-288-5395investorrelations@ganlee.us  

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Gan & Lee Concludes Phase N.J. Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, sindacati incontrano Draghi e Orlando
News to go
Spaccio di droga tra Lombardia e Campania, 18 arresti
News to go
Turismo, a Rimini il TTG Travel Experience 2021
News to go
Alitalia, oggi l'ultimo volo
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo: imputati assenti
News to go
Green pass lavoro, cosa succede da domani 15 ottobre
News to go
Farmaci e over 65, il rapporto dell'Aifa
News to go
Migranti, Polonia rinforzerà barriera a confine con Bielorussia
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, tasso di positività all'1%
Migranti, in calo presenza stranieri in Italia
News to go
Papa Luciani sarà presto beato
News to go
Forza Nuova e No Green pass, Lamorgese risponde alla Camera
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza