Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:58 Covid oggi Israele, nuovo record 127mila contagi in 2 giorni

19:44 Covid oggi Sicilia, 8.606 contagi e 72 morti: bollettino 18 gennaio

19:21 Quirinale, Meloni: "Intollerabile non far votare i positivi"

19:06 Dado rinviato a giudizio: "Grottesco, secondo loro mi sono rotto il naso da solo"

18:46 M5S, sgomento vertici per Grillo indagato: "Brutta grana, non ci voleva..."

18:38 Quirinale, Lavitola: "Dal Misto non più voti al Cav, Salvini ormai punta su Pera" 

18:37 Covid oggi Fvg, 4.853 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 18 gennaio

18:36 Covid oggi Lazio, 13.286 contagi e 26 morti. A Roma 5.195 casi

18:31 Covid oggi Italia, 228.179 contagi e 434 morti: bollettino 18 gennaio

18:12 Covid oggi Basilicata, 1.540 contagi: bollettino 18 gennaio

18:01 Belen al figlio: "Ora mamma è single". L'indizio su Instagram

17:44 Quirinale, mappa dei 1009 grandi elettori: centrodestra a 451, centrosinistra a 407

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gartner Mentions FarEye in the 2021 Market Guide for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling and Last Mile Technologies for the Fourth Time in a Row

18 gennaio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye, a global SaaS platform transforming last-mile logistics, has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in Gartner ® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies, 2021*. This is the fourth consecutive mention for FarEye in the reputed Market Guide, published on 13 December 2021.

Per Gartner, "The market for vehicle routing and scheduling and last-mile applications continues to grow as organizations are seeking ways to optimize fleet operations. The evolution of applications due to new business needs has made vendors expand their capabilities in certain areas or even specialize their products in a specific area like last-mile operations". FarEye has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the report. 

"At FarEye, we are dedicatedly working to make deliveries better for everyone. Our aim is to redefine the last-mile home-delivery landscape, making it customer-centric and efficient. We feel honoured to receive the fourth consecutive recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling and Last-mile technologies. With constant innovation we empower our clients to handle the growing volume of shipments, ensuring timely deliveries, optimum utilization of fleet and delivering superior experiences." said Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.

With the rise in eCommerce, enterprises are upping their last-mile game with the aim of not only reducing transportation costs but also improving customer experience. FarEye's VRS solution, Intelligent Delivery Orchestration (IDO) enables enterprises to deliver the perfect final mile experience to customers efficiently with a range of offerings like delivery scheduling, dynamic routing, driver crowdsourcing, driver app, real-time tracking, tracing and more.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, 13 December 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Visit www.getfareye.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494125/FarEye_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Auto_E_Motori Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza global SaaS platform has been recognised as reputed Market Guide Market Guide for Vehicle Routing
Vedi anche
News to go
Una proposta per combattere la povertà lavorativa
News to go
Beni culturali, furti patrimonio: 5 arresti
News to go
Grillo indagato a Milano per contratti pubblicitari con Moby
News to go
Auto, a dicembre in Ue immatricolazioni -22,8%
News to go
Bollette, attesa per nuove misure anti-rincari
News to go
Parlamento europeo, Metsola nuova presidente
News to go
5 anni fa la tragedia di Rigopiano
News to go
Mutui 2021, +44% in un anno
News to go
'Ndrangheta in Toscana, sequestrati 5 milioni a imprenditore
News to go
Super ricchi sempre più ricchi durante la pandemia
News to go
Istat, prezzi al consumo su nel 2021
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza