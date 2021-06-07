Gastech to take place in Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21-23 September 2021

Gastech 2021 to be held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

The event is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates

World's largest exhibition and conference for the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry relocated from Singapore due to COVID-19 uncertainties and travel restrictions

LONDON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastech, the world's largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry, will take place in Dubai, from 21-23 September 2021, the event's organisers, dmg events, announced today. The event is to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Gastech 2021 was due to be held in Singapore, which has an excellent record in managing COVID-19 and a strong reputation as a safe, innovative, and trusted destination for business and leisure events. However, recent COVID-19 outbreaks across South-East Asia have created uncertainty around accessibility and travel, making it necessary to find an alternative venue to host Gastech 2021.

Gastech 2021 is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates. H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure commented that "The UAE is delighted to be hosting Gastech, one of the world's leading events for the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry. Gastech comes at an important time for the energy industry with a shared global mandate to lower carbon emissions and provide clean affordable energy for all. Gastech is a key enabler of conversations and connections that drive the energy transition agenda."

Explaining the decision to move Gastech 2021, Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said: "Singapore and its stakeholders have provided us with great support and commitment. However, the uncertainty created by the rising rate of infection across the region have made it challenging for our industry to plan its participation in Singapore, and we had to look for an alternative location. When the time is right, we look forward to returning to Singapore".

"Thanks to its robust, world-leading vaccination programme and well organised testing and travel measures, Dubai is one of the safest and most accessible places in the world to travel to. It is a world-class location with a long and strong track record of successfully hosting major events, making it an ideal location for the global energy industry, partners, exhibitors and attendees to conduct business."

dmg events said it held multiple conversations with important Gastech stakeholders, the Gastech Governing Body, and participating companies before today's announcement. Those conversations underlined the need to meet face-to-face to address both the challenges and opportunities the energy industry faces, including the clear need for the industry to respond to the climate challenge, as well as the rapid acceleration of hydrogen as a possible clean source of future energy, and the adoption of CCUS technology as a decarbonisation tool.

Hudson said: "Gastech 2021 will provide the leadership that will enable the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry to thrive in post COVID-19 energy markets. Alongside the disruptive forces accelerating the transition to cleaner energy, Gastech provides unparalleled opportunities to build the long-term sustainable business relationships required to address climate change issues, and the decarbonisation of energy."

Gastech 2021 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will be attended by more than 25,000 attendees, including senior decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders, and over 400 exhibiting companies, who will set the agenda for the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry for decades to come.

About Gastech

Gastech, which takes place annually in a different location, is the world's largest gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy event, attracting upwards of 25,000 international visitors and providing heads of state, government officials, ministerial and global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students with a platform to engage in conversation.

Gastech 2021 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai and is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates.

Gastech will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 21-23 September 2021. Delegate registration is now open. Companies wishing to enquire about booking a stand can visit https://www.gastechevent.com/the-gastech-exhibition/book-a-stand/

For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines.

We aim to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and to accelerate their business through face-to-face events.

dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company's portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality & design, coatings and transportation sectors. ADIPEC, The Big 5, Gastech, EGYPS, The Hotel Show and INDEX are the company's flagship events. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

