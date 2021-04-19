Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 17:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:58 Superlega, Figc dice no: "Progetto dannoso"

14:52 Covid Italia oggi, 358 medici morti

14:48 Vaccino Covid a minorenni, Abrignani: "Possibile a settembre"

14:44 Vaccino Covid, presidente virologi: "Prepararsi ora a terza dose in autunno"

14:31 Covid e riaperture, Bassetti contro Galli

14:23 Pass e riaperture, domani riunione Cts

14:07 Covid Veneto, oggi 497 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

13:53 Grillo difende il figlio: "Stupro? Non è vero niente"

13:49 Scuola, Fioramonti: "La ricetta per rientro al 100% in sicurezza"

13:32 Recovery, Ue flessibile sui tempi: "Priorità alla qualità"

13:16 Superlega, lettera club a Uefa e Fifa: "Pronti ad azioni legali"

13:04 Colleferro, ragazzo aggredito: procura chiede convalida dei due fermi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Gateway Real Estate Africa to build office development at Appolonia City in Ghana

19 aprile 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

APPOLONIA CITY, Ghana, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), a private real estate development company specialising in turnkey construction in Africa, announced that it will build its first commercial office building in Ghana at Appolonia City, Greater Accra's inclusive mixed-use new city 20 km from the centre of the capital.

Gateway Real Estate's office development at Appolonia City

The Grade A commercial complex will offer both corporate office and retail space and will be anchored by Appolonia City to house its headquarters and sales office. USD 4 million will be invested to complete the first phase of this project.

With an anticipated completion in 2022, the 4-storey building will benefit from Appolonia City's existing world-class infrastructure, such as roads, power, water, waste management and ICT.

"Like all our real estate solutions across Africa, Appolonia City's office building will have quality leases and strong counterparties, starting with Appolonia City itself," commented Andre Janari, GREA Chief Investment Officer.

Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said: "We already have high demand for office and retail space from companies and individuals wishing to enjoy our Live, Work, Play environment, with offices, homes, schools and shops all within walking distance."

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre master-planned new city in Greater Accra. Designed and delivered by Rendeavour, Africa's largest city developer, Appolonia City is designed to cater for integrated living.  With more than 700 homes completed or under construction, Appolonia City is rapidly becoming the destination of choice for companies and individuals moving away from Accra's heavy traffic for a healthy, congestion free environment.

The construction of GREA's commercial office building will support Accra's economy, thanks to GREA's synergies with Ghanaian professionals such as construction specialists, highly qualified engineers and construction workers.

GREA is affiliated with Grit Real Estate Investment Group (Grit), the largest pan-African real estate income group. Sir Samuel Jonah, one of Africa's and Ghana's leading businessmen, is a member of the Grit board.

Sir Samuel said: "Gateway Real Estate Africa's investment in Appolonia City's first office building is a demonstration of GREA and Grit's vision for superior quality real estate in Africa and setting a benchmark for international investment in Ghana."

Samuel Obiri-Yeboah, SObiriyeboah@rendeavour.com, info@rendeavour.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489984/Rendeavour_Gateway.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Appolonia City Ghana first commercial office building development company specialising
Vedi anche
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza