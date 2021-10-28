Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Ottobre 2021
Gavin O'Duffy Joins Canary Speech as Chief Business Officer

Global leader in speech and language industry welcomes 20-year voice industry Silicon Valley veteran from Amazon.

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech announced Oct. 28 that Gavin O'Duffy has agreed to join the company as Chief Business Officer (CBO). O'Duffy will report directly to Henry O'Connell, CEO for Canary Speech and will be tasked with opening European offices for Canary Speech in Dublin, Ireland.

O'Duffy has spent the last 10 years with Amazon, both in Silicon Valley and in Europe. He was hired originally to develop and manage Amazon's technical partnerships with global tier 1 wireless carriers for tablets, e-readers and smartphones. Subsequently, he was selected to be a founding member of Alexa Voice Service (AVS) technical team, working with ODMs and system integrators to design new voice controlled products. O'Duffy also was responsible for creating, designing and staffing the Alexa Certification Program for Alexa built-in devices. This organization grew into a cross functional team of over 50 external facing engineers, solution architects and security engineers. Most recently, he was responsible for EU technical strategy with consulting and professional services including Alexa for Hospitality. 

O'Duffy's career in telecommunications began when he worked as a network design consultant on assignment across Europe and Asia for Ericsson and Vodafone. He then moved to Palo Alto where he worked for Danger, Microsoft and HP, in senior external-facing roles managing strategic relationships responsible for regulatory and industry approvals on smartphones. O'Duffy received a master's degree of electrical engineering from University of York, a bachelor's degree of electrical engineering from the University of Hull in England and is an Advanced Project Management (APM) graduate of Stanford University.

"I first met Gavin a few years ago at Harvard University while attending a voice conference and was immediately impressed with his knowledge and professionalism. We could not be more elated to have a leader such as him to guide our sales and marketing strategy as we continue to expand our technology capabilities," stated Henry O'Connell, co-founder and CEO of Canary Speech.

In joining Canary Speech, O'Duffy comments, "I'm excited by Canary's mission to leverage AI and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to assist healthcare professionals in the diagnosis and evaluation of diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease well as developing objective measurements in the evaluation of stress, anxiety, depression and PTSD.  As part of my role, I will be establishing a new office in Dublin, Ireland and growing the team to better support United States and international customers."

ABOUT CANARY SPEECHCanary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. The Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com.

Press Contact:Caitlyn Brooksby801-369-8408caitlyn@canaryspeech.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672049/Gavin_O_Duffy.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838103/Canary_Speech_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza