GCLSI 210mm Large Format Modules Receive IEC Certification from TÜV Rheinland

SUZHOU, China, Nov 5. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, announced that its new generation 210mm mono facial/bifacial monocrystalline modules (60/66 cells) passed the TÜV Rheinland photovoltaic module IEC test and have been granted the IEC 61215 PV module performance standard and the IEC 61730 PV module safety standard certificates. As the certification offers a solid foundation for GCLSI's global development, it marks another major milestone after the completion of the R&D and mass production of the 182 mm series module in this June.

A pioneer in the renewables industry, GCLSI has long been committed to providing the highest quality service and products globally, and its spirit of constant improvement has made GCLSI one of the leaders in clean energy innovation. The dual International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) certifications are testimonies to the company's expertise in developing PV modules and components with industry-leading performance and reliability as well as recognition of its effort in joining the front line of global companies to fight climate change.

"Our new 210mm solar modules have been verified for their high quality, safety and durability through a set of rigorous tests to ensure their performance meets the highest international standards. The recognition from TÜV Rheinland, a leading international technical service provider proves our robust R&D prowess. It solidifies our reputation as well as offers us the confidence to create innovative products that meet the highest quality standards worldwide and drives forward the development of new energy sector", said Shu Hua, President of GCLSI.

Backed by a slew of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies including non-destructive cutting high-density packaging, GCLSI's latest product portfolio in the 210mm mono facial/bifacial monocrystalline modules range boasts low degradation rate, high efficiency and exceptional reliability with the maximum power output reaching 670W, designed to reduce the cost per kWh and address various challenges involving solar power generation.

GCLSI has also received TÜV certification for its new production base for PV modules in Hefei, China. With a total investment of RMB 18 billion and a designed production capacity of 60GW per year, the factory will be built in four phases with the Phase 1 production line to enter operation soon. Upon completion of the project in 2023, GCLSI will have the world's largest solar module production capacity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679785/GCLSI_in_2021_INTERSOLAR_EUROPE.jpg