Giovedì 12 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:44
comunicato stampa

GCLSI Provides High Quality Solar Modules for the Ocean Sun Solution in Albania's Largest Floating Solar Project

11 maggio 2022 | 12.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TIRANA, Albania, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen: 002506), a leading photovoltaics company, announced the first phase of Albania's largest floating solar project, to which GCLSI provides patented modules, was successfully connected to the grid.

Working jointly with Ocean Sun, a Norwegian owner and developer of proprietary floating solar technology, GCLSI as a supplier, provides solar modules to the 2 MWp project on the Banja reservoir, the largest project of its kind in the region, which is now under construction.

"We are proud that our patented modules have been chosen to play a key role in this major floating solar project in Albania," said Thomas Kun Zhang, Executive President of GCLSI. "The cooperation identifies those products stamped by GCLSI have strong competitiveness in the global floating market," Zhang added.

"The long-term collaboration with GCLSI has been excellent thanks to the high-performance modules and the professional and supportive GCLSI team," said Børge Bjørneklett, CEO of Ocean Sun.

The project, with an estimated total investment of EUR 2 million, was overseen by Europe's largest renewable energy producer, Statkraft, together with Ocean Sun. GCLSI has taken part in the project by providing solar modules, which have passed rigorous testing in the development process, and are fit for multiple circumstances, including being submerged in seawater over a long period without jeopardizing performance.

The first implementation phase of the project comprises about 1600 solar panels, covering almost 4,000 square meters, with an installed capacity of 0.5 MWp. The unit was successfully deployed and connected to the grid recently.

The second phase adds a combined capacity of 1.5 MWp, and the construction is estimated to be completed by this year. After completion, the plant will generate renewable energy and inject the power into the Albanian national grid.

About GCLSI

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd (002506.SZ) (GCLSI) is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China's largest non-state-owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy, and related services. Visit: https://www.gclsi.com/.

About Ocean Sun

By combining Norwegian maritime expertise with photovoltaics, Ocean Sun offers a bold solution to our global energy needs. The patented technology mounts solar modules on membranes giving cost and performance benefits.

Visit: www.oceansun.no

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815538/image_1.jpg  

 

in Evidenza