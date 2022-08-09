Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:39 Covid Italia, Salmaso: "Ancora troppi morti, cure tardive e per pochi"

09:36 Benzina e diesel, oggi continua calo prezzi

09:23 Mo, raid Israele a Nablus: ucciso leader Brigate Martiri al-Aqsa

09:21 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Parlerò con Renzi per offrire proposta seria"

09:08 Covid, Fauci: "Non è finito, ci prende in giro da due anni"

09:08 Elezioni 2022, Casalino: "No a candidatura per non danneggiare Conte e M5S"

08:54 Pnrr, al via 'piano scuola 4.0': 2,1 mld  per 100mila classi innovative e laboratori

08:46 Pnrr, Corte dei conti: "Bene reazione Pa ma restano criticità"

08:28 Stop al caldo africano, temporali almeno fino a Ferragosto: le previsioni

08:17 Taiwan, Taipei: "Cina prepara invasione"

07:58 Ucraina, Kiev: pesanti raid russi su linea fronte Donetsk

07:26 Usa, Fbi nel resort di Trump in Florida: portati via documenti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GCLSI Receives French Carbon Footprint Certification for Its 182 and 210 Series of Photovoltaic Modules

09 agosto 2022 | 07.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (GCLSI) successfully gained French carbon footprint certification recently, for its 182 series and 210 series of high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules. To date, GCLSI's full series of products have obtained the French carbon footprint certificate, bolstering a richer product ecosystem in the French market.

The French carbon footprint certification provided by Certisolis, a third-party organization appointed through the French Energy Regulatory Commission, is the basis for PV projects with products over 100kWp to enter the French market.

The maximum power of GCLSI's certified products has reached 675W, which covers all application scenarios such as residential level, commercial and industrial (C&I) level and at utility-scale. This product adopts advanced low-carbon manufacturing technologies to provide the full lifecycle of clean energy, applying multi-busbar (MBB), non-destructive cutting, and half-cell technologies to enable a comprehensive upgrade of module performance. GCLSI provides long-term, highly efficient and stable green benefits for its customers' decarbonization process.

"Our vision is to 'bring green power to life' with a longstanding commitment to better serve the client, and create more environmentally-friendly, energy-saving products for the global market to contribute to the goal of zero carbon emissions," said Thomas Kun Zhang, Executive President of GCLSI. "The achievement of the French carbon footprint certification, as well as matching the demand for green energy in the French market, has strengthened our confidence to make more positive contributions to sustainability issues in the future," Zhang added."

At the end of 2017, GCLSI started the French carbon footprint certification project for the first time and obtained the first certification for the whole industrial chain of polycrystalline products in 2019, with product sales entering the French market. In 2020, the first monocrystalline product certificate was obtained, then achieved carbon footprint certification for the 182 and 210 whole series products at the end of July 2022.

The French carbon footprint certification has proven GCLSI's market advantages in low-carbon products, especially against the backdrop of peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals. At the same time, it builds a solid foundation for GCLSI to obtain carbon emission certification in China and promote the carbon footprint certification project in Europe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Carbon footprint footprint GCLSI Receives full
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaporizhzhya, Guterres: "Ogni attacco a centrale nucleare è suicida"
News to go
Gaza, cessate il fuoco tra Israele e Jihad islamica: ultime news
News to go
Colombia, si insedia neo presidente Gustavo Petro
News to go
Auguri a Dustin Hoffman, l'attore compie 85 anni
News to go
Vaiolo scimmie, vaccinazione al via a Roma
News to go
Ryanair, nuovo sciopero: ancora disagi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Calenda? Sua scelta aiuta a vincere Meloni e Salvini"
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Enac: In primi 6 mesi traffico passeggeri 4 volte quello 2021"
News to go
Scuola e covid, presidi bocciano nuove linee guida
News to go
Turismo, Confcommercio: "Tornano gli stranieri"
News to go
Birra, Coldiretti: "Consumi estivi in Italia a +20%"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza